Oneil Cruz, recipient of the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award, is currently tied for most Spring Training homers with seven. How many blasts do you think he will hit in 2024?
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 3 mins ago
Se Conmueve Veracruz Pues Regresa Yasiel Puig “Cuando estamos jóvenes, el adulterio es un...
-
Baseball/ 1 hour ago
On this day in 1973, Roberto Clemente becomes first-ever Latin American elected into Hall of Fame
The following article was posted on the official website of the National Baseball Hall...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
WATCH: Oneil Cruz has SEVEN home runs this Spring! | Full Spring Training Highlights
Oneil Cruz, recipient of the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award, is currently tied for...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Why Palmeiro Is Not in the HOF – Por Qué No Está Palmeiro En El HOF
“The building where I live is a very vertical construction, so why is my...