WATCH: Oneil Cruz has SEVEN home runs this Spring! | Full Spring Training Highlights

Oneil Cruz, recipient of 2022 National League LatinoMVP Rookie award, on fire this Spring with seven home runs - Image Credit: AP

Oneil Cruz, recipient of the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award, is currently tied for most Spring Training homers with seven. How many blasts do you think he will hit in 2024?

