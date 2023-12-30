The following clip was posted on MLB Network’s Youtube Channel – Roberto Clemente’s Impact on the Modern Game – Alongside his substantial humanitarian efforts off the field, Roberto Clemente was gifted with world class athleticism on the diamond.
We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like to share.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
WATCH: Roberto Clemente’s Impact on the Modern Game
The following clip was posted on MLB Network’s Youtube Channel – Roberto Clemente’s Impact...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
The Chicago-Chicago World Series – La Serie Mundial Chicago-Chicago
“Donald Trump had a check returned from the Bank in New York, due to...
-
College Football/ 1 day ago
A Scarlet Knight: Rutgers takes down Miami in Pinstripe Bowl
BRONX, NY — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl featuring the Miami Hurricanes and...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Revisiting Roberto Clemente’s best moments
For today’s edition of 21 Days of Clemente, we present to you a MLB.com...