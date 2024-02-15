WATCH: Ronald Acuña Jr. TAKES OVER MLB Store (Surprises fans, buys all the jerseys!)

The following was posted on Major League Baseball’s social media outlets as well as on their Youtube channel – Ronald Acuña Jr. and his brother Luisangel Acuña (Mets prospect) hit the MLB Store in New York City and had an incredible time. Ronald surprised some Braves fans, and ended up buying almost 20 jerseys of fellow MLB players! Check out their awesome visit. Enjoy!
