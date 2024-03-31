WATCH BELOW: The 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner Juan Soto, who is also a finalist for the 2023 National League League LatinoMVP award, records his first home run as a New York Yankee, on Saturday night, against the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park — presented by Major League Baseball/Youtube
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
WATCH: SOTO SHOT! Juan Soto launches first Yankees home run in HUGE spot vs. Astros!
WATCH BELOW: The 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner Juan Soto, who is also...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Baseball is back!
ST. PETERSBURG, FL — It has been a long, cold winter in Tampa. Well,...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
Orioles Ready for Fourth World Series Win – Orioles Listos Para 4to Triunfo en Series Mundiales
Sex is part of nature. And I get along wonderfully with nature”…Marylin Monroe. Coral...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Many Questions Ohtani’s Investigation as Poor – Cuestionan la Investigación del Caso Ohtani
After winning that battle, they shouted to Antonio José de Sucre: “Glory to the...