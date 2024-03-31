WATCH: SOTO SHOT! Juan Soto launches first Yankees home run in HUGE spot vs. Astros!

Soto-Mania: Juan Soto smashes his first home as a New York Yankee on Saturday night against Houston - Image Credit: New York Yankees/MLB

WATCH BELOW: The 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner Juan Soto, who is also a finalist for the 2023 National League League LatinoMVP award, records his first home run as a New York Yankee, on Saturday night, against the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park — presented by Major League Baseball/Youtube

