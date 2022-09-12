The PRCDA (Puerto Rico Convention District Authority) to host a press conference with Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi to announce the We Are 21 Campaign 2022, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s 3000th hit and unexpected passing while embarking on a humanitarian mission for the people of Nicaragua. Several events and activations are taking place in both New York and Puerto Rico, which Pierluisi will discuss in greater detail.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico will be available to make the announcement and answer questions during the press conference. One-on-one interviews are available following the press conference and with advance arrangements.
Thursday, September 15, 2022
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
WHERE: Terrace On The Park
52-11 111th St
Queens, NY 11368
For additional information, contact:
305.647.9275 heather@heatherlopezenterprises.com
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Community News/ 4 hours ago
We Are 21 Campaign Press Conference
The PRCDA (Puerto Rico Convention District Authority) to host a press conference with Puerto...
-
Baseball/ 15 hours ago
Letters from Beyond.- Casey Stengel’s to Buck Showalter / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Casey Stengel para Buck Showalter
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Buckie…: The Rob Manfred thing is a...
-
Sports/ 18 hours ago
Wander Franco Speaks About His LatinoMVP Award.
Bronx, NY: During the recent Yankees Vs. Tampa Bay series, we had the opportunity...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
SOS save baseball from danger Rob Manfred – SOS salvemos al beisbol del peligro Rob Manfred
“After years of deep observation in pools and beaches, after seeing thousands of dental...