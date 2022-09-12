We Are 21 Campaign Press Conference

The PRCDA (Puerto Rico Convention District Authority) to host a press conference with Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi to announce the We Are 21 Campaign 2022, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s 3000th hit and unexpected passing while embarking on a humanitarian mission for the people of Nicaragua. Several events and activations are taking place in both New York and Puerto Rico, which Pierluisi will discuss in greater detail.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico will be available to make the announcement and answer questions during the press conference. One-on-one interviews are available following the press conference and with advance arrangements.

Thursday, September 15, 2022

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Terrace On The Park

52-11 111th St

Queens, NY 11368

For additional information, contact:

305.647.9275 heather@heatherlopezenterprises.com