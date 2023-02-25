Garcia vs. Davis - Image Credit: World Boxing News/Twitter

NEW YORK– Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, boxing supremacy for two of the young superstars in the sport has finally arrived. After months of back-and-forth we finally have a fight at a catch weight of 136.

And when they meet April 22 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, televised on Showtime Boxing PPV, this is the generation fight. The reflections and memories of the 1980’s encounters between the late Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Reflections and memories of Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, also Boxing Hall of Famers. And perhaps in years to come Davis and Garcia will be in that Hall of Fame discussion.

Two fighters with talent and with a tremendous fan base, though, Ryan, with 1.5 million Instagram and other social media handles is known as “King Ryan” and “Tank” Davis claims to have over 4.1 Instagram followers.

April 22, 2023

Las Vegas

Though social media played a significant role in putting this fight on the calendar, it was pushed back from the April 15 date that was scheduled. The new date allows more time to put ticket sales in motion and plan the anticipated press conference that will surpass the media circus Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor and Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao.

The pay-per-view buys should rival or surpass the Mayweather-Pacquiao title fight in 2015, reportedly still holding a pay-per-record number of purchases and also the anticipated 2015 fight of the year. Then, Mayweather easily defeated Pacquiao in what became a borefest after all the anticipation.

This fight, though, should live up to expectations. Both fighters are in that category of young superstars, undefeated, and are evenly matched, though Davis has the better jab. Garcia, considered American with Mexican heritage, has the power and knockout punch with a right.

Back-and-forth and we have a fight after months of questions of when? Between purse splits, televised rights, Garcia with Oscar De La Hoya Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN Network, Davis aligned with the PBC and Showtime, there was much to be finalized with complications that are associated with staging a mega fight.

Also, Davis has a May 5th sentence date for domestic violence charges, and at times that appeared to be another complication. A clause also about a rematch was another glitch but agreed, Davis will exercise that right if he sustains the loss and Golden Boy would promote the second fight.

Reportedly, also, Davis will earn more of the purse. Keep in mind the implications of this fight, because either Davis or Garcia will either have a rematch or vye for major titles at lightweight or junior welterweight, two of the top divisions in boxing.

Davis has held titles at junior lightweight and wins over Issac Cruz and Rolly Romero at 135. Regardless of the past and title distinctions, the anticipated fight of the year barring any further complications, is signed, sealed, and delivered.

SHOWTIME SATURDAY PREVIEW- Saturday evening Subriel Matias (Fajardo, Puerto Rico) and Jeremias Ponce (Buenos, Argentina) lightweight contenders square of for the vacant IBF 140-pound World Championship on SHOWTIME from The Armory in Minneapolis headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. Ponce (30-0, 28 KO’s) is a knockout artist and Matias (18-1) is not shy about stating he is looking for the awesome finish.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features the return of Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James in the 10-round welterweight co-main event as he battles 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta. Kicking off the telecast, exciting super lightweight contender Elvis Rodríguez (Dominican Republic) duels the hard-hitting Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno in a 10-round attraction.

Final Words From The Fighters: “I’m 30 years old and to this day, I don’t know what the canvas feels like,” Matias said. “ I’m going to be the one knocking him out. I told my mom ever since I was 12 or 13 years old that I was going to make her proud and become a world champion. This is my chance. It would be very exciting for me to win this fight by knockout, and I think that’s the way it’s going. The “Orgullo de Maternillo” is going to win by knockout before the seventh round.”

Jeremías Ponce

“I didn’t come here on vacation. I want everyone to see that I’m here to win and prove that I’m the best. It’s going to be an outstanding fight. The fans are going to love it. We’re both winners and we both came here to win. You’re going to see an all-out battle.

“I’m very proud to write a new chapter in the Puerto Rico vs. Argentina rivalry. I’m looking forward to showing everybody what Argentina can do inside the ring on Saturday night. I’m going for the knockout.”

Elvis Rodríguez

“It’s going to be just like he said, somebody is getting knocked out. But I’m going to be the one knocking him out. I’m focused on this fight one hundred percent. But when I win this fight, I want the winner of the main event. It’s going to be hard rock in Minnesota on Saturday night. Elvis is in the building!”

Joseph Adorno

“He’s scared. He thinks I’m just a walkover and that’s not going to happen. I’m a 135-pounder but I came up to his weight just to prove that I can hang with the elites.”

