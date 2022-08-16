Weekend With The Rays

Image Credit: Major League Baseball

Friday, August 12th – Orioles 10 Rays 3

5’s Are Wild

Orioles pitcher Austin Voth pitched 5 innings of no-hit baseball until Jose Siri doubled and Randy Arozarena homered to end the “drought”!

Jorge Mateo, Orioles shortstop, had a career-high 5 hits.

And I spent 5 minutes with crowd favorite Brett Phillips, who was on his way out of the clubhouse to see his wife. He did indicate his return to Tampa was “GREAT”

Saturday, August 13th – Rays 8 Orioles 2

You Gotta Pay Attention

The Orioles called up rookie left-hander D.L. Hall, to start the game. He pitched well until the third inning when the Rays scored three runs on a walk and four straight hits. In the fourth inning he did not “pay attention”giving up a leadoff walk to Jose Siri, who stole second and third on the rookie.

Fortunately, or unfortunately for the Orioles, the Rays had a 4-2 lead and Siri was stranded on third.

Stepping Out

In the eighth inning, former Ray and current Orioles catcher, stepped out of the box against Rays reliever Peter Fairbanks as he delivered the pitch. He ultimately struck out, but after “words” between them, the benches and bullpens emptied. Peace was ultimately restored with no punches thrown.

Stop and Go

Taylor Walls made a fantastic play, fielding a ground ball in the hole and going “airborn” to get the runner at second. He later hit a two-run home run to add to the Rays lead.

Sunday, August 14th – Rays 4 Orioles 1

Wonder about Wander?

Wander Franco took batting practice before the game and is headed to Durham on a rehab assignment.

Drew Perfect……Almost

Drew Rasmussen was on the verge of Tampa Bay Rays history, pitching eight perfect innings before Orioles shortstop, Jorge Mateo lined a double just inside third base to end the quest. After a couple of wild pitches, the Orioles scored their only run. Jason Adams came in to strike out the final two batters to end the game.

Yandy & Randy

Our editor asked if sometime during the series I could talk to Randy Arozarena to inform him he would be presented with the Latino Sports Rookie of the Year award, which because of Covid could not previously be given to him. Through the interpreter, I explained we would present the award in September, but he looked confused???? Why? Because I was talking to Yandy Diaz!!!!! Wrong locker…. I finally did get to explain this to Randy!!!!