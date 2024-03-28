Welcome to the 2024 MLB season | Opening Day starting pitcher matchups

Nestor Cortes, recipient of 2022 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award, takes the mound for his first career Opening Day start on Thursday, against the Astros - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

WELCOME TO THE 2024 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SEASON!

Opening Day is officially upon us, with 26 MLB franchises set to begin their 2024 campaign today, Thursday, March 28th.

A brand new beginning with 162 regular season games to go. Are you ready?

All together on the Opening Day slate, there are eleven (11) Latinos scheduled to take the bump for their respective team — nine (9) included for today, and two (2) for tomorrow, Friday, March 29th — due to forecasted rain, the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets + Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies season openers were each rescheduled from this afternoon to tomorrow.

The starting pitching matchups, first pitch times, and more details on each Opening Day game are provided below — courtesy of Latino Sports and MLB.

Opening Day – Thursday, March 28th

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles – 3:05pm ET/12:05pm PT

🇲🇽🇺🇸 LHP Patrick Sandoval: Mission Viejo, California vs. RHP Corbin Burnes

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

🇨🇺 LHP Nestor Cortes: Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba (2022 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner) vs. 🇩🇴 LHP Framber Valdez: Palenque, Dominican Republic (finalist for 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

RHP Logan Webb vs. RHP Yu Darvish

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

RHP Mitch Keller vs. 🇻🇪 🇵🇪 LHP Jesús Luzardo: Lima, Peru (the first Peruvian-born player to appear in Major League Baseball + finalist for 2023 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10pm ET/ 1:10pm PT

RHP Miles Mikolas vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

🇵🇷 RHP José Berríos: Bayamon, Puerto Rico (2019 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner) vs. RHP Zach Eflin

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

🇻🇪 RHP Pablo López: Cabimas, Venezuela (finalist for 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award) vs. LHP Cole Ragans

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Garret Crochet

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT

RHP Josiah Gray vs. 🇩🇴 RHP Frankie Montas: Sainagua, Dominican Republic

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers – 7:35pm ET/4:35pm PT

LHP Justin Steele vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics – 10:07pm ET/7:07pm PT

RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Alex Wood

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners – 10:10pm ET/7:10pm PT

🇩🇴 RHP Brayan Bello: Samana, Dominican Republic vs. 🇩🇴 RHP Luis Castillo: Bani, Dominican Republic (2020 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner & finalist for 2023 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 10:10pm ET/7:10pm PT

LHP Kyle Freeland vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Updated Opening Day Schedule – Friday, March 29th

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets – 1:40pm ET/10:40am PT

🇩🇴 RHP Freddy Peralta: Moca, Dominican Republic (finalist for 2023 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award) vs. 🇨🇴 LHP José Quintana: Arjona, Colombia (all-time MLB leader among Colombian-born pitchers in games, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 3:05pm ET/12:05pm PT

RHP Spencer Strider vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

