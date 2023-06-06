CINCINNATI, OH — It’s happening! Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati’s top prospect, ranked No. 4 overall on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect Pipeline List, received the call up to the big leagues on Tuesday morning.
“Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/xLY872QY98
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
The 21-year-old shortstop, of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, standing at 6-5, and 200 lbs, is set to make his MLB debut tonight at Great American Ball Park as the Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Get ready, Cincinnati, a future superstar is coming your way. pic.twitter.com/GHKZi1KjQH
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
“This is an opportunity that I’ve earned,” De La Cruz said. “My goal is everywhere that I go, I want people to know how good I am. That’s all I have in my mind. Every league that I go to, I want to be the best player that the team has.”
In 262 games played throughout his minor league career (2019-2023), Cruz has posted a .298/.359/.549 slashline with 49 HR, and 190 RBI.
Last season, he received the Sheldon “Chief” Award — 2022 Reds Minor League Player of the Year and was Baseball of America’s Reds Minor League Player of the Year.
He’s here and he’s perfect! pic.twitter.com/Mbri6hPK67
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
To learn more on Cruz, read this article posted on MLB.com by Mark Sheldon — What to know about Elly De La Cruz’s MLB Debut.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Welcome To The Show: Elly De La Cruz
CINCINNATI, OH — It’s happening! Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati’s top prospect, ranked No....
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Why the record of 165 games – Por qué el record de los 165 juegos
“In the ‘glove compartments’ of cars one finds everything, except gloves”… Mr. Frunífero. -o-o-...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
CUBS, MARCUS STROMAN & RANGERS, COREY SEAGER NAMED AMERICAN & NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK.
Kevin Kiermaier of the Blue Jays Takes Home Third Play of the Week Honor...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Albert Pujols named Special Assistant to Commissioner
The following article was posted on MLB.com – Albert Pujols named Special Assistant to...