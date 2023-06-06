Welcome To The Show: Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz, Reds top-ranked prospect set to make his MLB debut on Tuesday June 6th - Image Credit: Cincinnati Reds/MLB

CINCINNATI, OH — It’s happening! Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati’s top prospect, ranked No. 4 overall on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect Pipeline List, received the call up to the big leagues on Tuesday morning.

“Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/xLY872QY98 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The 21-year-old shortstop, of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, standing at 6-5, and 200 lbs, is set to make his MLB debut tonight at Great American Ball Park as the Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Get ready, Cincinnati, a future superstar is coming your way. pic.twitter.com/GHKZi1KjQH — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

“This is an opportunity that I’ve earned,” De La Cruz said. “My goal is everywhere that I go, I want people to know how good I am. That’s all I have in my mind. Every league that I go to, I want to be the best player that the team has.”

In 262 games played throughout his minor league career (2019-2023), Cruz has posted a .298/.359/.549 slashline with 49 HR, and 190 RBI.

Last season, he received the Sheldon “Chief” Award — 2022 Reds Minor League Player of the Year and was Baseball of America’s Reds Minor League Player of the Year.

To learn more on Cruz, read this article posted on MLB.com by Mark Sheldon — What to know about Elly De La Cruz’s MLB Debut.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports