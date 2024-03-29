Jackson Chourio, the No. 2 ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball, made his MLB Debut on Friday afternoon at Citi Field against the New York Mets - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Opening Day is a national holiday for some, and just another day for others.

For the Brewers’ 20-year-old rookie Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s top prospect — Friday afternoon’s Opening Day victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field, will live on for the rest of his life, as it marked his first taste of the Big Leagues — his MLB debut.

Welcome to the Show, Jackson Chourio!

With a sold-out crowd of 42,137, including his parents and brother Jaison in store to witness Jackson step into the batter’s box for the very first time in the Majors, and take the field — the Maracaibo, Venezuela native recorded his first career MLB walk, hit, stolen base, and RBI. A whole lot of career firsts throughout one nine inning game, but that’s expected from someone of Chourio’s star-studded skillset. Then again, it must be repeated, he’s only 20-years-old…

When asked about the most-exciting part of his stellar MLB debut, Chourio stated through a team-interpreter: “That my family could enjoy it here with me. I am glad that they were able to be here and be able to enjoy the day with me. It makes it all the much more special.”

“I’m super happy for him and his family,” said Brewers skipper Pat Murphy following the 3-1 win. “I think about the weight he carries around with him. That’s not an easy thing, he’s a human being. It’s not easy to have that pressure and that responsibility that he carried. I was worried that we threw him into the fire too quick — leading him off against a veteran — a guy with a stature of (José) Quintana.”

Murphy added: “I’m just really proud of the kid. Happy for his family. Anybody that was here to see him — he really showed well — offensively, defensively, and base-running. It was pretty cool.”

To rewind to December of 2023, Chourio, a dynamic right-handed hitter, and super-versatile infielder/outfielder, ranked the second-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball, signed an industry-shifting contract extension — an eight-year-deal worth up to $82 million — without having one Major League Baseball game played under his belt. He will remain a Milwaukee Brewer through the 2031 season with club options for 2032, and 2033.

If that’s not an indicator on where the Brewers and all of MLB has Chourio projecting towards, then there’s not much else to tell you. If you aren’t familiar with him, get informed now:

Chourio batted .323 (20-62) throughout this year’s course of Spring Training, while leading the team in runs (13) and hits (20). He began last season with the Double-A affiliate of the Brewers, playing in 122 games, and finished the tail-end of 2023 with the Triple-A affiliate for six games — posting an overall slashline of .282/.338/.467 with a total of 22 HR, 91 RBI and 44 stolen bases. Additionally, he was the only participant in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game with a 2004 birthdate. Back in January of 2021, throughout MLB’s international signing period, Chourio, at the age of 16, agreed to a $1.8 million deal with the Brewers.

All in all, Jackson Chourio’s time is now. Don’t be late to the show.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

