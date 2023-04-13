West Coast Challenge for Alonso and Mets

Pete Alonso following his sixth home run of the season - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — California Love, or is it? The New York Mets head out to the West Coast for a 10-game roadstand that includes three in Oakland, three in Los Angeles and four in The Bay Area. Essentially, an 11-day road trip from April 13th until April 23rd, facing the Athletics, Dodgers and Giants.

A challenge for any ballclub – traveling across the country, dealing with changes in time zones, having only one day off, and not to mention, competing against a difficult trio of opponents.

“It’s going to be a challenge and these guys are up for it,” Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo said on Wednesday afternoon following New York’s 5-2 series finale victory over San Diego.

“A lot of guys are veteran guys on this team that understand these trips are important. We want to be able to start out on the right foot, and finish on the right foot when you come back from the West Coast, so this will be very important.”

As the Mets wrapped up their first homestand of the year, finishing 4-2 against the Marlins and Padres, Nimmo recorded four hits, two RBI, five runs, and six walks (16 AB). On the season, he has 12 walks, which ranks second in MLB (Miguel Vargas of the LA Dodgers: 13).

BRAND NEW BALLGAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Cn6y4CvYam — New York Mets (@Mets) April 12, 2023

Francisco Lindor, a recipient of the 2016 American League Latino MVP Award, made an impact on both sides of the diamond – posting a .346 on base percentage with five hits, two HR, five RBI and three walks in 22 AB. Paired to his Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop, Lindor came up clutch on multiple occasions during the homestand.

And New York, who began 3-4, is currently 7-6, second in the National League East division behind the Atlanta Braves.

So, what now? An early litmus test, or in Nimmo’s and the Mets words – a challenge. Several of his teammates mentioned the same, if not, similar sentiments prior to their departure from the home clubhouse on Wednesday at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso, who is slashing .250/.345/.646 with six HR and 12 RBI this season noted, “I feel like this could be a really good start for us and a really good test with the West Coast trip. Once we get our momentum going, we’re gonna be an even more scary ballclub.”

FORGET THAT 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/AOZ9aoE2kv — New York Mets (@Mets) April 12, 2023

“We have a really deep lineup,” he added. “We put together really tough at-bats, and long at-bats. We have a chance to really get going here.”

Ultimately, these road trips stand as a drastic proponent in the course of a 162-game season. One that can potentially diminish an organization’s chances and odds towards a postseason berth. Obviously, it’s early in the year, but, with a 10-game roadstand that includes seven against National League opponents – any and all ramifications will be at play in the long run…

Specifically, NL Wild Card scenarios, division standings, postseason seedings, etc.

But, in all reality, the long run has already started.

“We’re heading on the road now for a big challenge on the West Coast,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

“We knew going into the season, looking at the schedule that April is going to be a challenge for us.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

