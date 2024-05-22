What Happened To The Mariachi Band?

Views from Dodger Stadium during batting practice - Image Credit: Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers hold an eight-game lead in the NL West over the Padres and have two more remaining against a beatable Diamondbacks. They then, take a six-game road trip East to face the Reds for three and then three against another beatable Mets team. Then, it’s back home for two against the last-place Rockies before they head East to face the Pirates for three and then, the reenergized Yankees for three. By the way, who makes up these ridiculous schedules?

The six against the Pirates and Yankees, followed by three with Texas when they return home, will be a good test for a Dodger team beginning to distance itself from the rest of the NL West.

On what was always Taco Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium became Mookie Betts Bobblehead night, minus the Mariachi Band.

Taco Tuesday here in LA as the #Diamondbacks and #Dodgers continue their three game series tonight at Dodger Stadium 🌮 ⚾️ On the mound for tonight in LA:

The crowd was a bit subdued, especially after the Diamondbacks scored two runs on four straight singles in the second inning. The absence of the Mariachi Band took something out of the crowd.

They have been a big fan favorite since 2022 and always got the crowd going before the first pitch. Oh well!

Dodger fans had little to cheer about until Shohei Ohtani hit a line-drive double to left field, stole third, and came home on a bad throw by Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno, Barquisimeto, Venezuela. He later delivered an RBI single to score Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, who had previously doubled. Ohtani then stole his 13th base of the young season and scored on a double by Will Smith, making the score 4-3 Arizona.

The Dbacks were scoring runs much as they did in their NL League Championship 2023 season on six singles, one double, and one home run. Small ball.

Dodger starter Gavin Stone was putting the ball right over the heart of the plate, and the Dbacks were taking advantage of that. Diamondback’s starter Brandon Pfaadt held a 4-3 lead through six innings. After all that drama, former Dodger Joc Pederson put the game out of reach with a seventh-inning 409-foot three-run home run into the right-center field pavilion.

Arizona wins it 7-3. Boy, do I miss the Mariachi Band.

