What it takes to be an HOF voter – Lo necesario para ser elector del HOF

“Fidelity is slavery”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the place you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Baltimore’s Daniel Aular asks, “What do you think of the first picks in drafts, which end up being the worst? Example, Al Chambers of the Mariners in 1979”.

Friend Dano…: That’s like playing the lottery. Others have been signed after several rounds of the draft and have been stellar, like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench.

Héctor Pimentel, from Tijuana, asks: “Do you think that a Mexican will ever reach the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Jeity: I sure do. But many years passed with very few from Mexico in the United States, because they played summer and winter in their country. Now there are dozens in the minors.

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “What requirements does Ernesto Jerez need to be considered for the Electors Committee of the Hall of Fame? And what was Billy Martin like as a manager?

Friend Tavo: First, You would have to be a journalist; later, a member of the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, having covered, as a journalist and from the press boxes, no less than 10 Major League seasons (1,620 games), taking the case course and passing the final exam… Billy Martin was a great manager, who used to invent new plays, to surprise the opposing team and beat them.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks: “In Philadelphia with the Athletics and in Manhattan with the Giants, does the same thing happen that you report? They live in Brooklyn, that they stay as active as if the Dodgers were still there?”

Friend Manolo: No. That only happens in Brooklyn.

Grisaldo Echenique, from Sagua La Grande, Cuba, asks: “You. published years ago, that Vera, Roberto Clemente’s widow, had her husband’s plate corrected in Cooperstown, because it said Roberto Walker Clemente, instead of Clemente Walker. Why hasn’t Tany Pérez corrected hers, which says Tony instead of Tany?

Amigo Chaldo: I’ve asked Tany himself that and he says that he prefers to be called Tony, as if he were called Antonio, than Tany by Atanacio. He seems like he doesn’t like his real name.

Francisco J. Linares, from Guatire, asks: “Until what year did they play in the Major Leagues without Playoffs?”

Amigo Pancho: Until 1968. In ’69, they were inaugurated with the Orioles-Twins and Mets-Bravos, each one winning three out of five.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————–Español—————————

Lo necesario para ser elector del HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía nombre completo y sitio desde donde escribes. Muchas gracias.

Daniel Aular, de Baltimore, pregunta: “¿Qué opinas de las primeras escogencias en los drafts, que terminan siendo las peores? Ejemplo, Al Chambers de los Marineros en 1979”.

Amigo Dano…: Eso como jugar a la lotería. Otros han sido firmados después de varias vueltas del draft y han resultado estelares, como Pete Rose y Johnny Bench.

Héctor Pimentel, de Tijuana, pregunta: “¿Ud considera que alguna vez un mexicano llegará al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Jeity: Seguro que sí. Pero pasaron muchos años de muy pocos de México en Estados Unidos, porque jugaban verano e invierno en su país. Ahora ya hay docenas en las menores.

Gustavo Rodríguez, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Qué requisitos necesita Ernesto Jerez para ser considerado al Comité de Electores del Hall de la Fama? Y, ¿cómo era Billy Martin de mánager?”.

Amigo Tavo: Primero, tendría que ser periodista; después, miembro de la Major League Baseball Writers Association of América, haber cubierto, como periodista y desde los palcos de prensa, no menos de 10 temporadas de Grandes Ligas (1620 juegos), recibir el cursillo del caso y pasar el examen final… Martin fue un gran mánager, quien solía inventar jugadas nuevas, para sorprender al club contrario y ganarle.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta: “En Philadelphia con los Atléticos y en Manhattan con los Gigantes, ¿ocurre lo mismo que Ud. informa viven en Brooklyn, que se mantienen tan activos como si los Dodgers siguieran ahí?”.

Amigo Manolo: No. Eso sólo ocurre en Brooklyn.

Grisaldo Echenique, de Sagua La Grande, Cuba, pregunta: “Ud. publicó hace años, que Vera, la viuda de Roberto Clemente, hizo corregir la placa de su marido en Cooperstown, porque decía Roberto Walker Clemente, en vez de Clemente Walker. ¿Por qué Tany Pérez no ha hecho corregir la suya que dice Tony en vez de Tany?”.

Amigo Chaldo: Le he preguntado eso al mismo Tany y él dice que prefiere ser llamado Tony, como si se llamara Antonio, que Tany por Atanacio. Parece que no le agrada su real nombre.

Francisco J. Linares, de Guatire, pregunta: “¿Hasta cuál año jugaron en Grandes Ligas sin Playoffs?”.

Amigo Pancho: Hasta 1968. En el ’69, los inauguraron con Orioles-Twins y Mets-Bravos, cada uno a ganar tres de cinco.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

