What Ruth, Clemente and Pete Rose were charging – Lo que cobraban Ruth, Clemente y Pete Rose

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow Wednesday, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Eulogio Hernández, from Norwalk, Connecticut, asks: “Why don’t you include Ted Williams when you refer to the greatest big leaguers of all time?”

Friend Yoyo…: Of course I include him, as one of the best hitters in history. But I can’t cite him among those who have exhibited the five fundamental skills, as he had bad fielding hands, a poor arm and was slow running the bases.

The five skills: Ease to crash at bat, power at bat, quick legs, good defensive hands, powerful and educated arm. Only five have had them all, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodríguez.

Arturo Bohórquez, from Tijuana, asks: “What were the biggest fees for Babe Ruth, Roberto Clemente and Pete Rose?”

Amigo Art: Ruth, $80,000 from the Yankees in 1930 and also in 1931; Clemente, with the Pirates, in his last season, 1972, 150 thousand; Rose, as a player-manager, with the Reds, in 1986, also his last season, a million dollars.

Federico A. Ramírez M. de Anare, asks: “Is that ‘ergonomic development’ that I heard from a commentator, referring to a certain batter, was that well applied?”

Amigo Rico: The best description I found, “Study on the methodical organization of work and the conditioning of the team based on the characteristics of the worker. Search for a better adaptation between a function, a hardware and the user. Quality of a hardware conceived in this way”.

I think it’s necessary to ask the hot ass in the case, what he wanted to express with such a sonorous term, when he didn’t say anything at all.

Gustavo Travieso, from Caracas, asks…: “Why don’t you tell at once the whole story of the religious rites of the Egyptian pharaohs, and how they came into baseball, instead of publishing only parts of the matter?” .

Friend Tavo: Because there isn’t enough space here. But I invite you to read the full story in my book, “Five Thousand Years of Baseball.” There you will find all the details of that exciting story.

—————Español—————

Lo que cobraban Ruth, Clemente y Pete Rose

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana miércoles, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Eulogio Hernández, de Norwalk, Connecticut, pregunta: “¿Por qué no incluye a Ted Williams cuando se refiere a los mejores bigleaguers de todos los tiempos?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Desde luego que lo incluyo, como uno de los mejores bateadores en la historia. Pero no lo puedo citar entre quienes han exhibido las cinco habilidades fundamentales, ya que tuvo malas manos para fildear, brazo deficiente y era lento corriendo las bases.

Las cinco habilidades: Facilidad para chocar al bate, poder al bate, rápidas piernas, buenas manos defensiva, brazo potente y educado. Las han tenido todas sólo cinco, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle y Alex Rodríguez.

Arturo Bohórquez, de Tijuana, pregunta: “¿Cuáles fueron los mayores honorarios de Babe Ruth, Roberto Clemente y Pete Rose?”.

Amigo Art: Ruth, 80 mil dólares de los Yankees en 1930 y también en 1931; Clemente, con los Piratas, en su última temporada, 1972, 150 mil; Rose, como mánager-pelotero, con los Rojos, en 1986, también su última campaña, un millón de dólares.

Federico A. Ramírez M. de Anare, pregunta: “¿Está bien aplicado eso de ‘desarrollo ergonómico’ que le oí a un comentarista, refiriéndose a cierto bateador?”.

Amigo Rico: La mejor descripción que encontré, “Estudio sobre la organización metódica del trabajo y el acondicionamiento del equipo en función de las características del trabajador. Búsqueda de una mejor adaptación entre una función, un hardware y el usuario. Cualidad de un hardware concebido de este modo”.

Creo necesario preguntarle al culopicoso del caso, qué quiso expresar con tal término tan sonoro, cuando no dijo nada de nada.

Gustavo Travieso, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. no cuenta de una vez toda la historia de los ritos religiosos de los faraones egipcios, y cómo se convirtieron en el beisbol, en vez de publicar sólo partes del asunto?”.

Amigo Tavo: Porque aquí no hay espacio suficiente. Pero te invito a que leas la historia completa en mi libro, “Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol”. Ahí encontrarás todos los pormenores de esa apasionante historia.

