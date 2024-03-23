“What you are doing for Latino players is truly something incredible” – Alexis Díaz

Alexis was proud to learn that he was on the 2023 ballot and praised Latino Sports for the work we are doing to highlight Latino players - Image Credit: Latino Sports

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA — This interview with Puerto Rican closer, Alexis Díaz of the Cincinnati Reds, was one of the longer ones because you can’t talk to Alexis without also mentioning and mixing some questions about his brother, NY Mets closer, Edwín Díaz, who won the National League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award for his 2022 season.

To have two brothers, both closers and both playing in the National League makes for an interesting conversation. I share that conversation with our readers.

Alexis had 37 saves with 9 wins and 6 losses in 71 game last season. He pitched 67.1 innings and struck out 86.

The following is his interview.

LS – We are we here with Alexis Díaz brother of another Díaz and closer, Edwin. Alexis, you come from an incredible family. What is it in your family genes that you have two brothers with two strong pitching arms, and both have been on the prestigious LatinoMVP ballot.

AD – Since we started in sports, my brother and I, we have stood out well in baseball and thank God we both fulfilled the dream of every baseball player of going up the ranks and playing in the Major Leagues. And thank God, we are both here.

LS – The interesting thing is that you both play the same position. You are both relievers, closers. It’s not like if you were a shortstop and he was playing outfielder, and you both have strong arms and key closers for your teams. (Laughing) Let me ask you, when you were children, did you both throw a lot of rocks? (Kids growing up in Puerto Rico have a pastime of throwing rocks to knock down fruits from trees).

AD – We have good arms since we were little. We always had good arms. He (Edwin) played center field, and I played short stop and second base and since we had good arms, we went the route of being pitchers, and it turned out well for us.

LS – and what was one of the first people who told you, hey, you have a good arm, and you should be a pitcher and not a shortstop.

AD – People saw that when we played in the same category with other kids which we seem to dominate. When we pitched, we would win in the categories that we played in. Once they saw that we could dominate in our categories we realized that we could make good pitchers.

LS – Coming to the big leagues, you are both in the national league. What happens when you are playing against each other? What do you think of when you have to go to the mound to save a game that may be against your brother’s team?

AD – I come into the game with the same mentality as any other team. I’m really going to get my outs and save the game. I’m not thinking about anything. I always go in with the same mentality for all teams.

LS – When you were young was there a lot of competition between you?

AD- We always compete, even now we compete. We are clear that this is what takes us to another level, it is a healthy competition between brothers. That is normal and I know that it helps us in our game to get to a higher another level and makes us give our best.

LS – Yes, your brother speaks very highly of you. The last time you two were in the same stadium he directed us to you, he told us “Go talk to my brother who is here too.”

Alexis, now that you know the history of this prestigious award that began with Ruben Sierra in 1989, what are your thoughts on this award?

AD – Last year I was practicing, and I was approached and told about the award. I was happy to hear what you are doing for Latino players because sometimes there is a lot of injustice with some awards. What you are doing for Latino players is truly something incredible.

LS – And what are your thoughts that there is an award exclusively for Latino players?

AD – This award you are doing is an exclusive award. And it is something different, a painting that is different from the other awards that they give.

LS – How would you feel if you won this award? Because we know that many thought that you had a good season in 2022 and that perhaps you should have won it. What are your thoughts if you win the award, and it is presented to you in front of your fans at Cincinnati?

AD – Well, I’m going to feel super happy and grateful to the people and to God who helped me do the great job to be able to win that award.

LS – Thank you Alexis for your time and we wish you much success.

