What’s your take on Yankees trading for Soto?

Image Credit: Meet The Matts

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Ever since it got announced that the Yankees acquired left-hitting power slugger, Juan Soto (the 2021 NL LatinoMVP award winner) there has been a lot of talk about this trade.

Some say the Yankees need more than a left-handed slugger to rebound and return to the winning days of the past, while others applaud this move and congratulate General Manager, Brian Cashman for making it happen.

The following is an opinion piece we like to share from our friend and contributor, Aristotle “Mugsy” Sakellridis (AKA as Aris). Check it out and feel free to share your comments.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports