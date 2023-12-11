Connect with us

Baseball

What’s your take on Yankees trading for Soto?

Image Credit: Meet The Matts

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Ever since it got announced that the Yankees acquired left-hitting power slugger, Juan Soto (the 2021 NL LatinoMVP award winner) there has been a lot of talk about this trade.

Some say the Yankees need more than a left-handed slugger to rebound and return to the winning days of the past, while others applaud this move and congratulate General Manager, Brian Cashman for making it happen.

Juan Soto, 2021 National League LatinoMVP Award winner, is heading to the Bronx following a blockbuster trade with the Yankees and Padres – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Juan Soto receiving the 2021 National League LatinoMVP Award by Latino Sports president and founder Julio Pabón – Image Credit: Latino Sports

The following is an opinion piece we like to share from our friend and contributor, Aristotle “Mugsy” Sakellridis (AKA as Aris). Check it out and feel free to share your comments.

Aris on the Soto-Yankees Trade: Will The Yankees “Beat It” This Season?

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball