When Scott Boras Speaks, We Listen…

Mega-agent Scott Boras has himself a busy winter, representing the top free agents in the game - Image Credit: Julio Cortez/Associated Press

NEW YORK, NY — That time of the year has come where mega-agent Scott Boras, the mastermind behind The Boras Corporation, unleashes original (humorful) one-liners in front of a frenzy of press members, to depict his clients.

The 72-year-old Boras, representing the top MLB free agents of the 2024-2025 offseason in Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Blake Snell, Alex Bregman, and Corbin Burnes, was asked about each of his clients and more this week during the General Managers meetings in San Antonio, Texas. Provided below are the best responses from his Q&A.

On left-handed superstar slugger Juan Soto: “The owners, the general managers, they are kind of called upon to be championship magicians. It’s kind of what they’re asked to do. It’s hard to do, to put together that magic for the championship run, but behind every great magician obviously is the magic Juan.”

On the talent that comes with Soto: “You have something that no one else has in the player community and talent arena. You have the jewel. You have the Mona Lisa of the museum. You have the attraction. You also have somebody that allows for owners to win repeatedly and when owners win repeatedly, their revenues skyrocket. They develop the impact of postseason play, attendance, rights in the streaming world, and what those rights may mean. All of those things are going to generate that. Plus the international branding of being one of the greats. And yet, he has literally 15 years more of his prime to offer.”

On Soto’s time playing in New York as a Yankee: “Playing in New York for Juan was really, really comfortable. He really, really enjoyed his teammates, the Yankee experience. Juan loves winning.”

On Soto’s free agency timeline: “Due to the volume of interest, and Juan’s desire to hear, I can’t put a timeframe on it. But it’s going to be a very thorough process for him because he wants to meet people personally and wants to talk to them.”

Would deferrals play into Soto’s potential mega-deal? “I don’t think the tax considerations are the focal point when you’re talking about a business opportunity where you can make literally billions of dollars by acquiring somebody like him.”

On right-handed hitting four-time All-Star Pete Alonso: “We hear a lot about the bear market for power hitting first basemen. For Pete’s sake, it’s the polar opposite.”

On left-handed starting pitcher and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell: “There’s no doubt, the snelling salts have created a lot of whiffs. The market has definitely awakened to Blake Snell.”

On two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman: “Alex provides an infusion of championship blood. He’s AB positive.”

On right-handed starter pitcher and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes: “Essentially, he continues to be a Corbin copy of his previous seasons.”

On Mets’ owner Steve Cohen: “He is an owner that does what my clients want owners to do, and my clients are the kind of players that an owner would want to do what he wants to do. So there is certainly a common thread that exists between my clients and what Steve’s intentions are.”

On the Mets’ pursuit in free agency: “I think the Mets are obviously trying to get to their goal, which is winning a world championship. I think they’ve been very clear about pursuing this aggressively in the market.”

