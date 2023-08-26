When sports and health come together

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Tomorrow, Sunday August 27th, Latino Sports invites the community to join us at Orchard Beach in the Bronx for our 29th Annual Celebrity Basketball & Family Health Day. The games that have been taking place for the past 29 years is our way of giving back to our community. The event is totally free and will feature fun basketball games between Latino Sports and Bronx Net TV and between the Puerto Rican Legends Vs. the Harlem Legends.

These games are played by individuals of all ages and the focus of these games is to promote health and staying healthy no matter our age. The Bronx continues to be listed as the unhealthiest borough in New York State and this is one way we want to promote health by using our New York City parks to stay in shape. In addition to these fun games, we also provide FREE medical screenings by health professionals in a Mobile Health Unit provided by BronxCare Health Systems.

The first game between Latino Sports and Bronx Net is scheduled for 11 am. The Puerto Rican Legends Vs. Harlem Legends is scheduled for 1 pm. In addition, the public is invited to participate in several games and winners as well as all the players and all the volunteers will receive two Yankee game tickets provided by the New York Yankees.

We want to thank BronxNet, the New York City Parks Department, the Pelham Bay Parks staff and special thanks to Hoops in the Sun for providing all equipment and support for the games.

