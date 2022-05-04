When the umpires call the infield fly – Cuándo sentencian los umpires el infield fly

“Nothing uglier than the word diarrea”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks…: “Runners on first and second with no out. They hit a fly behind the pitcher, who does not go for the ball, the runners advance. Is it an infield fly?

Amigo Cheché…: The infield fly will be decreed by the umpires, when they consider that at least one defensive player in the infield can catch the ball without special effort, when there are less than two outs.

Francisco Ramos, from Hermosillo, asks…: “How many left-handed catchers are there in the Major Leagues and how many have there been in history?”

Amigo Pancho…: There are no left-handed receivers at this point. Now, until the middle of the 19th century, left-handers in the United States were considered a bad omen. That’s why the first Major League, the National Association (1871-1875), played with very few left-handers. And the National League, founded in 1876, too. However, there have been left-handed catchers, but they have been few, because the majority of batters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and they would hinder the left-handed catcher to throw to the bases. Right-handed catchers have a vacant environment in seven out of 10 cases. Also, this is a world for righties, notice that there are no left-handed pants, there are no cars for left-handed people, and there are no left-handed computers either.

There have been 18 left-handed catchers in the Majors, the last one, Benny Distéfano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others…: Fergy Malone, 157 games, between 1871 and 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1898; Jack Clements, 1973, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902…Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

José Lu who, from Papelón, Portuguesa, asks…: “What is the true record for stolen bases, Hugh Nicol’s 138 or Rickie Hénderson’s 130?”

Amigo Pepe…: The record for stolen bases in a season is that of Nicol’s 138 in 1887. Rickey stole 130 in 1983, 95 years later, but you see, he did not reach the mark. Of course, he is the all-time leader with his 1,406 in 1,741 attempts.

Juan Rodríguez, from Caracas, comments…: “I agree with you. I’m not a fan of the Yankees, but I do like the discipline of their players. The height of other teams is that they allow the use of earrings and even exaggerated gold chains during the games. In addition, in the uniforms they use colors that kill, precisely, the uniformity”.

Andrés E. Fuente R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “What did Rafael Palmeiro do to avoid being elevated to the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo And…: he Lied before Congress and blamed his own guilt on fellow players.

Guillermo A. Ochoa R. from Valencia, asks…: “Who, besides Jack Morris, has won the World Series with different teams? He won them with the Tigers, Twins and Blue Jays.”

Amigo Memo…: The closest one is Víctor Davalillo, who played in four World Series, but was only on two winning teams, the 1971 Pirates and the 1973 Athletics. He lost to the Dodgers in 1977 and 1978.

Cuándo sentencian los umpires el infield fly

“Nada más feo que la palabra diarrea”… Pacomio.-

Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta…: “Corredores en primera y en segunda sin out. Elevan batazo trás del pitcher, quien no hace por la bola, los corredores avanzan. ¿Es infield fly?”.

Amigo Cheché…: El infield fly será decretado por los umpires, cuando consideren que al menos un jugador a la defensiva en el infield puede capturar la pelota sin esfuerzo especial, cuando hay menos de dos outs.

Francisco Ramos, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos catchers zurdos hay en Grandes Ligas y cuántos ha habido en la historia?”.

Amigo Pancho…: No hay receptores zurdos por estas alturas. Ahora, hasta mediados del siglo XIX consideraban a los zurdos en Estados Unidos, de mal agüero. Por eso, la primera Liga Grande, la National Association (1871-1875), jugó con muy pocos zurdos. Y la Liga Nacional, fundada en 1876, también. No obstante, sí ha habido catchers zurdos, pero han sido pocos, debido a que la mayoría de los bateadores (siete de cada 10) son derechos, y estorbarían al receptor zurdo para tirar a las bases. Los catchers derechos tienen el ambiente desocupado en siete de cada 10 casos. Además, éste es un mundo para derechos, fíjate que no hay braguetas zurdas, ni existen automóviles para zurdos, y tampoco hay computadoras zurdas.

Ha habido 18 catchers zurdos en las Mayores, el último, Benny Distéfano, en 1989, tres juegos con los Piratas. Los otros…: Fergy Malone, 157 juegos, entre 1871 y 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1898; Jack Clements, mil 73, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902… Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

José Lu que, de Papelón, Portuguesa, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el record verdadero de bases robadas, las 138 de Hugh Nicol o las 130 de Rickie Hénderson?”.

Amigo Pepe…: El record de robos en una temporada es ese de los 138 de Nicol en 1887. Rickey robó 130 en 1983, 95 años después, pero ya ves, no alcanzó la marca. Desde luego, sí es líder de todos los tiempos con sus mil 406 en mil 741 intentos.

Juan Rodríguez, de Caracas, comenta…: “Estoy de acuerdo con Ud. No soy fan de los Yankees, pero sí me agrada la disciplina de sus jugadores. El colmo de otros equipos, es que permiten durante los juegos el uso de zarcillos, pendientes y hasta exageradas cadenas de oro. Además, en los uniformes usan colores que matan, justamente, la uniformidad”.

Andrés E. Fuente R. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta…: “¿Que hizo Rafael Palmeiro para no ser elevado al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo And…: Mintió ante el Congreso y culpó a compañeros de su propia culpa.

Guillermo A. Ochoa R. de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Quién, además de Jack Morris, ha ganado Series Mundiales con equipos diferentes? Él las ganó con Tigres, Twins y Blue Jays”.

Amigo Memo…: El más cercano es Víctor Davalillo, quien jugó en cuatro Series Mundiales, pero solo estuvo en dos equipos ganadores, Piratas 1971 y Atléticos 1973. Perdió con Dodgers en 1977 y 1978.

