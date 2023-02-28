The time when they insulted Vizquel – Cuando aquella vez insultaban a Vizquel

“The Cannibal advised: ‘My son, you are what you eat’… Joey Adams

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Custodio Rebolledo Y. from Caracas, asks: “How was the story when many Venezuelans insulted Omar Vizquel and you defended him?”

Amigo Custo: At the height of Omar’s big league career, during a press conference at the Círculo Militar in Caracas, they asked him why he no longer played in Venezuela. He replied: “Because this baseball is of very low quality for my category.”

Right away, the hot ass of the time branded him stateless and attacked him with many other insults. I simply said that this was the truth, that Vizquel had not told a lie, and that if I had been a bigleaguer, I would not play in Venezuela either.

Carmelo Figueredo K. from Mexicali, asks: “Who were the three pairs of chosen Rookies of the Year, elevated together, each pair, to the Hall of Fame? It’s just that I heard that on the radio, but I couldn’t get the answer.”

Amigo Melo: Luis Aparicio along with Frank Róbinson, Rookies of the Year in 1956; Tom Seaver-Rod Carew 1967; and André Dawson-Eddie Murray, 1977.

Angelo Romero, from Tijuana, asks…: “Since you seem to have all the solutions for the good of baseball, why don’t you try to get a job in the commissioner’s office?”

Friend Ang…: Because my profession is that of a journalist, I am not a baseball executive, which is something different. I am not one of those journalists who consider themselves capable of everything in this business. My life is to look for the news and publish it.

Melquíades R. García, from Caracas, asks…: “Can you tell me about the previous stadium in Washington, where the Senators played, whom they moved to Texas?”

Friend Melco…: It had also been the home of the first Senators, who were converted into Twins. It cost 100 thousand dollars, and it was inaugurated in the middle of the 1911 campaign, in July, to replace the old house where the Senators had started to play in 1901. Now, the new Nationals Park cost 900 million.

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, suggests: “To make the games shorter, put timers on the batters and sentence them out when they delight in watching the home run hit or make fun of the pitcher during the run to home plate. Those antics lengthen the game time.”

—————Español——————

Cuando aquella vez insultaban a Vizquel

"El Caníbal aconsejaba: 'Hijo mío, tú eres lo que comes"… Joey Adams

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Custodio Rebolledo Y. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue la historia cuando muchos venezolanos insultaban a Omar Vizquel y Ud. lo defendió?”.

Amigo Custo: En pleno apogeo de la carrera de bigleaguer de Omar, durante una conferencia de prensa en el Círculo Militar de Caracas, le preguntaron por qué ya no jugaba en Venezuela. Él respondió: “Porque este beisbol es de muy baja calidad para mí categoría”.

En seguida, los culopicosos de la época lo tildaron de apátrida y le atacaron con muchos otros insultos. Yo, simplemente dije que esa era la verdad, que Vizquel no había dicho mentira, y que si yo hubiera sido bigleaguer, tampoco jugaría en Venezuela.

Carmelo Figueredo K. de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿Quiénes fueron los tres pares de elegidos Novatos del Año, elevados juntos, cada par, al Hall de la Fama? Es que oí eso por radio, pero no alcancé a captar la respuesta”.

Amigo Melo: Luis Aparicio junto con Frank Róbinson, Novatos del Año en 1956; Tom Seaver-Rod Carew 1967; y André Dawson-Eddie Murray, 1977.

Angelo Romero, de Tijuana, pregunta…: “Ya que Ud. parece tener todas las soluciones para el bien del beisbol, ¿por qué no trata de conseguir trabajo, en la oficina del comisionado?”.

Amigo Ang…: Porque mi profesión es la de periodista, no soy ejecutivo del beisbol, que es algo diferente. No soy de los periodistas que se consideran capaces de todo en este negocio. Mi vida es buscar la noticia y publicarla.

Melquíades R. García, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Puede informarme del anterior estadio de Washington, donde jugaban los Senadores, a quienes mudaron a Texas?”.

Amigo Melco…: Había sido también la casa de los primeros Senadores, que fueron convertidos en Twins. Costó 100 mil dólares, e inaugurado a media campaña de 1911, en julio, para sustituír a la vieja casona donde habían comenzado a jugar los Senadores en 1901. Ahora, el nuevo Nátionals Park costó 900 millones.

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, sugiere: “Para hacer los juegos más cortos, que les pongan cronómetros a los bateadores y los sentencien out cuando se deleiten viendo el batazo de jorón o se burlen del pitcher durante el recorrido hasta home. Esas payasadas hacen alargar el tiempo del juego”.

