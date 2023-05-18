Where is Angel Hernández? – ¿Dónde está Angel Hernández?

“I am so old that to read the magazines with photos of naked girls, I need an interpreter”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – The question of the week: On Saturday, June 17, Jesse Barfield, who has a son from Barquisimeto, will be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame. What other famous player who played in the Major Leagues will similarly be carried into a Canadian niche of honor?

The answer: John Olerud.

-o-o-

Aníbal 39. At 39 years of age, on February 27, the Major League pitcher from Maracay, Aníbal Sánchez, announced the day before yesterday that he is retiring from baseball.

And in some press releases from yesterday, they said that he had already celebrated his 40th birthday.

“But at this age,” Aníbal replied yesterday, “a year more or a year less doesn’t matter.”

Aníbal, who pitched for the Marlins, Tigers, Braves and Nationals, lived the glories of throwing a no-hitter and receiving a World Series ring. His numbers for his story 116-119, 4.06; and he accumulated fees of $110,524,226.

The worst of all. The Cuban umpire, Angel Hernández, the worst of all in history, has appeared in only one game this year. He said yesterday that his absence “is due to health reasons”, but it is not known that he suffers from illness.

In his only outing this season, he appeared at first base with the visiting White Sox in San Francisco on April 3, as “Larry Brown Sports” reports.

The reporters have not been able to get the Major League Baseball Umpires Association to report on his professional situation.

Major League Baseball has not scheduled Hernandez in the postseason in recent years, so he sued baseball, accusing it of discrimination.

-o-o-

“The problem with ladies in the business world is that if you treat them like men, they get angry, and if you treat them like women, your wife gets angry”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-

Poor Marlins! Even in winter baseball, average ticket sales under seven thousand per game is not much. Well, the Marlins go this season with 6,883.

That is why they have launched 29 different promotions. Yesterday’s was, an entree, two tacos and a beer, for 25 dollars.

And be careful, the Marlins came to yesterday’s game second in the Division, with 21-21, only behind the Braves, 26-16 and over the Phillies, 20-22.

-o-o-

“If Bill Clinton had decided differently that time, would the presidential candidate years later have been Monica Lewinsky?”… Dick Secades.-

“Tremendous coincidence that this girl did what she did at the White House level and was at the same time, with the last name Lewinsky”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

¿Dónde está Angel Hernández?

“Estoy tan viejo que para leer las revistas con fotos de muchachas desnudas, necesito un intérprete”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana: El sábado 17 de junio, será elevado al Hall de la Fama de Canadá, Jesse Barfield, quien tiene un hijo barquisimetano. ¿Cuál otro famoso que jugó en Grandes Ligas será igualmente llevado hasta un nicho canadiense de honor?

La respuesta: John Olerud.

-o-o-

Aníbal 39. A los 39 años de edad, cumplidos el 27 de febrero, el lanzador maracayero de Grandes Ligas, Aníbal Sánchez, anunció anteayer que se retira del beisbol.

Y en algunas notas de prensa de ayer, decían que ya había celebrado los 40.

“Pero a esta edad” replicó ayer Aníbal, “un año más o un año menos no importa”.

Aníbal, quien lanzó para Marlins, Tigres, Bravos y Nationals, vivió las glorias de tirar un juego sin hit y recibir un anillo de Serie Mundial. Sus números para la historia 116-119, 4.06; y acumuló honorarios por 110 millones 524 mil 226 dólares.

El peor de todos. El umpire cubano, Angel Hernández, el peor de todos en la historia, ha aparecido este año en un solo juego. Dijo ayer que su ausencia “obedece a razones de salud”, pero no se sabe que enfermedad sufre.

En su única actuación en la temporada apareció en primera base, con los Medias Blancas de visita en San Francisco, el tres de abril, como lo informa “Larry Brown Sports”.

Los reporteros no hemos logrado que la Major League Baseball Umpires Association informe acerca de su situación profesional.

Major League Baseball no ha programado a Hernández en postemporada en los últimos años, por lo que él demandó al beisbol, acusándolo de discriminación.

-o-o-

“El problema de las damas en el mundo de los negocios es que si las tratas como hombres, se enojan ellas, y si las tratas como mujeres, se enoja tu esposa”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-

¡Pobres Marlins!. Hasta en el beisbol invernal un promedio en la venta de boletos bajo los siete mil por juego, es poco. Pues, los Marlins van esta temporada con seis mil 883.

Por eso han lanzado 29 promociones diferentes. La de ayer era, una entrada, dos tacos y una cerveza, por 25 dólares.

Y ojo, los Marlins llegaron al juego de ayer segundos en la División, con 21-21, sólo bajo los Bravos, 26-16 y sobre los Phillies, 20-22.

-o-o-

“Si Bill Clinton hubiera decidido aquella vez en forma diferente, ¿la candidata presidencial años después hubiera sido Mónica Lewinsky?”… Dick Secades.-

“Tremenda coincidencia que esa muchacha hiciera lo que hacía a nivel Casa Blanca y fuera a la vez, de apellido Lewinsky”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

