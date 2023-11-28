Which NFL Teams Have the Most Latino Supporters?

Image Credit: NFL

Football, the quintessential American sport, is often used as the metaphor for the American Dream–the idea of reaching the pinnacle of glory through hard work and determination. And it’s no secret that Latinos strive for that dream just as hard as anyone else. With the NFL season in full swing, it’s never been a better time to take a closer look at the fanbase of our favorite teams.

The 2023 Season



The ongoing NFL season has been scintillating thus far. The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs have put their shocking opening-day defeat behind them to amass an impressive 8-3 record. Online Super Bowl betting odds install the Chiefs as +500 favorites once more this term, thinking that Patrick Mahomes may very well be on their way to a second consecutive Lombardi. But they do have plenty of competition to tackle.

The AFC looks somewhat weaker than it did last season, but there are still a number of teams vying to claim the conference off of the Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals have been their main challengers in recent years and while they do remain strong, they don’t appear to be the well-oiled machines that they were last season. Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens have returned to the fore after a couple of years off the boil, while Tua Tagovailoa has led the Miami Dolphins to the summit of the AFC East.

Over in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the team to beat. They are currently 10-1 and a second straight conference championship may well be on its way to Lincoln Financial Field.

They do have some competition though in the form of the San Francisco 49ers and an upstart Detroit Lions side looking to make an impression on the postseason for the first time in over three decades.

But in a time where politics and social issues are at the forefront of everything, it’s worth considering which NFL teams attract the most Latino fans. Which teams have best tapped into the Latino market? Let’s take a look.

Dallas Cowboys

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys boast one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the NFL. What many people might not realize, however, is just how popular the team is among Latinos. Dallas has long been known for its thriving Latino community, and with the team situated right in the heart of Texas, it’s hard not to fall in love with them.

Mexican Americans make up one-third of the city’s population, and many of those individuals have a deep affinity for “La Estrella Solitaria” and Couple that with the fact that the team has had some legendary Latino players over the years – think Tony Romo and Drew Bledsoe – it’s no wonder that the Lone Star State side is a top pick for many Latino football fans. This season the Cowboys aren’t performing too badly. They currently have a record of 8-3 and a third straight spot in the postseason should come to fruition. If they are to make an impression in the playoffs, however, they will have to do so as a wildcard, as the Eagles will take some overthrowing when it comes to divisional honors.

Los Angeles Rams



Another team with a significant Latino following is the LA Rams. With a large Mexican-American population in Southern California and the Rams recent move back to LA, the team has been making a push to reach out to these fans. They’ve held special events and community outreach programs in areas with a high percentage of Latino residents, and their efforts have clearly paid off.

Unfortunately for their newfound fan base though, it has been a downward spiral since Cooper Kupp’s last-gasp touchdown secured victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI and the coveted Lombardi Trophy that brought with it. Last season, the Rams finished with a paltry 5-12 record in defense of their title. To put that into perspective, only four teams finished with a worse record than the Californians, and the 2023 season hasn’t been much better. They currently have a record of 5-6 and they are just one victory ahead of the measly Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers



If the Rams are on the list, then it’s no surprise that their SoFi Stadium inhabitant Los Angeles Chargers also have a sizable Latino fanbase. Located in the heart of SoCal, where over 40% of the population is Latino, the Chargers are the team that has benefited the most from the Latino estimators over the last few years.

You can see a cultural shift happening with the Chargers games. Stadiums are filled with people who live and die by the Bolts. And star players like Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates have devout support from Latino fans.

