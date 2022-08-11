Who Can Stop The Dodgers???

Joey Gallo gives the Dodgers what they were looking for in trade/ MLB Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Luis Arraez, San Felipe, Venezuela, is in his 4th season with the Minnesota Twins. He owns a career .318 BA and is leading the American League in batting at .329 with 120 hits going into tonights game with the Dodgers. Arraes’ nickname is “La Regadera” (The Sprinkler), because he sprays hits all over the field. He is a 2022 All Star and has been used primarily as the Twins first baseman and DH.

Really good players sometimes are overlooked when they play in smaller cities, this is one of those times. Maybe he can be the one who can lead his team over this monster of the West Dodger team. Arraez did his part as he lead off the game with a double and hit an opposite field single on a shift, (Why are the Dodgers shifting on him?) And scored on a 3 run 405 foot bomb into the second deck in right field by Jorge Polanco, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

Dodger starter, Ryan Pepoit, who was just called up today, lasted 4.1 innings with a line of 5 hits, 4 runs and 2 home-runs. Pepoit got pa-pounded. But so what. Down 4-2 the Dodgers got 2 in the fifth to tie it at 4-4 and went ahead on a Chris Taylor home run in the 6th. Then Joey Gallo put the game out of reach in the 7th with a 3 run 399 foot blast to the left field pavilion. Lost was a solo homer by a suddenly hot Max Muncy who has been hitting the ball hard.

La Regadera was not enough to cool down this hot LA club, despite going 3 for 4 with a walk and 2 doubles. The Dodgers have now won 10 straight and are showing no weaknesses. They are less than 3 weeks away from a showdown with the Mets in NY which should be a preview of the NLCS.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”