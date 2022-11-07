Bronx, NY: There has always been betting on sports way before todays avalanche of the On Line betting phenomena. I remember as a kid betting baseball cards, nickle and dimes, bottle caps anything we had that had a little value on a game, a boxing match, handball games, or in my block teenagers betting on our stickball games. Betting has always been part of sports. That’s why, today when I see the non-stop TV commercials for getting people hooked on yet another vice, I can’t help to think how unfair it is that Pete Rose is still banned from MLB for illegal bets he made on his team to win.
Yet today anyone can make bets from their cell phones on every pitch, every play on just about anything. I can get real deep on this issue, but that’s for another future article. I’m keeping this short and simple, I just had to write something and share the information on the largest sports winning bet made in the history of sports.
Who made $75 million on the Astros win?
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Who made $75 million on the World Series bet?
Bronx, NY: There has always been betting on sports way before todays avalanche of...
-
Baseball/ 14 hours ago
Letters from the Beyond.- From J. Menéndez Torre to the unknown reader. From Heaven to the far reaches. / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- De J. Menéndez Torre al lector desconocido. Desde el Cielo a largo alcance.
My dear secret friend: I am Jorge Menéndez Torre, installed since 2013 in this...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Astros 2022 World Series Champions!
Yesterday the Houston Astros won game 6 of the 2022 World Series. I know...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Díaz And Mets Reach A Deal
New York – The World Series concluded Saturday evening and Thursday 30 teams can...