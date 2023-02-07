Why Dihigo, Teolindo and Espino out of MLB – Por qué Dihigo, Teolindo y Espino fuera de MLB

“The catcher is needed, because otherwise there would be many passed balls”… Casey Setengel.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

-o-o-o-

Ricardo Infante, from the Mochis, asks: “Was Carlos Beltrán hired by the Mets, again, as manager?”

Amigo Chardo: No. The manager is still Buck Showalter. Now, the Mets did hire Beltrán, but as an assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

Beltrán, a Puerto Rican from Manatí, a star outfielder with the Mets between 2005 and 2011, wore eight Major League uniforms in 21 seasons. His totals: 279 batting average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 2,825 hits.

The Mets had signed him to lead the team in 2019, but the Astros sign-stealing scandal arose, with him as complicated, so he did not manage to lead an inning.

Alfonso Castillo, from Hermosillo, asks: “Please post Vinicio Castilla’s numbers, and compare them to Hall of Famer Scott Rolen’s?”

Friend Fonsi: Let’s not waste time on that. If the numbers are sufficient, we would not need the 400 and more voters each year.

Ruber Luzardo R. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Why didn’t Martín Dihigo, Teolindo Acosta and Héctor Espino make it to the Major Leagues.”

Friend Rubo: For three reasons. Say, because in his time they didn’t accept blacks in Organized Baseball; Teolindo, because being an outfielder, he needed more power at bat; Espino, because the Cardenales signed him for $10,000 and the owner of the Sultans of Monterrey, Anuar Canavati, refused to give him $5,000.

Emilio Ortiz, from Caracas, asks: “How are they going to maintain the University Stadium in Caracas, if they will no longer play the professional baseball championship there, which was their only income?”

Friend Millo: I don’t know. But, just in case, I propose to do a popular collection to raise the necessary funds. My contribution is available.

Justiniano Padrón, from Maracay, asks: “Could the La Rinconada and Litoral stadiums suffer the same fate of abandonment as La Ceiba, in Ciudad Guayana?”

Amigo Nano: It could be, because the conditions are right.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Por qué Dihigo, Teolindo y Espino fuera de MLB

“El catcher hace falta, porque si no habría muchos pased ball”… Casey Setengel.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

-o-o-o-

Ricardo Infante, de los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Carlos Beltrán fue contratado por los Mets, otra vez, para mánager?”.

Amigo Chardo: No. El mánager sigue siendo Buck Showalter. Ahora, los Mets sí contrataron a Beltrán, pero como adjunto del gerente-general, Billy Eppler.

El boricua de Manatí, Beltrán, estelar outfielder con los Mets entre 2005 y 2011, vistió ocho uniformes de Grandes Ligas en 21 temporadas. Sus totales: promedio al bate de 279, 435 jonrones, mil 587 impulsadas y dos mil 825 hits.

Los Mets lo habían firmado para dirigir el equipo en 2019, pero surgió el escándalo del robo de señas por los Astros, con él como complicado, por lo que no llegó a dirigir ni un inning.

Alfonso Castillo, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Por favor publique los números de Vinicio Castilla, y compárelos con los del elegido para el Hall de la Fama, Scott Rolen?”

Amigo Fonsi: No perdamos tiempo en eso. De ser suficientes los números, no haríamos falta los 400 y más electores cada año.

Ruber Luzardo R. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Por qué Martín Dihigo, Teolindo Acosta y Héctor Espino no llegaron a Grandes Ligas”.

Amigo Rubo: Por tres motivos. Dihigo, porque en su época no aceptaban negros en el Beisbol Organizado; Teolindo, porque siendo outfielder, necesitaba mayor poder al bate; Espino, porque los Cardenales lo firmaron por 10 mil dólares y el propietario de los Sultanes de Monterrey, Anuar Canavati, se negó a darle cinco mil.

Emilio Ortiz, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Con qué van a mantener el estadio Universitario de Caracas, si ya no jugarán ahí el campeonato de beisbol profesional, que era su único ingreso?”.

Amigo Millo: Lo ignoro. Pero, por si acaso, propongo hacer una colecta popular para reunir los fondos necesarios. Mi aporte está disponible.

Justiniano Padrón, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Los estadios de La Rinconada y el Litoral podrían correr la misma suerte de abandono que el de La Ceiba, en Ciudad Guayana?”.

Amigo Nano: Podría ser, porque las condiciones están dadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5