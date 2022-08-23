Why I didn’t vote for Galarraga for HOF – Por qué no voté por Galarraga para HOF

“I have always wanted to be different, and family and friends have always treated me as if I were different”… J.V.-

Rigoberto Chávez U. of Caracas, asks…: “Why didn’t you vote for Andrés Galarraga for the Hall of Fame?”.

Friend Rigo…: For the same reason that the majority of the voters did not do it. In his only year as a candidate, he obtained just 22 votes, 4.1%, when he needed 405 of 539, to be elected. That is to say, another 516 voters thought like me. Nor have the Veterans Committees deemed it worthy of a niche in Cooperstown. It’s enough?

Federico Miranda, from Santiago, Dominican, asks…: “What was Marcell Ozuna’s drama with the Georgia police?”

Rich Friend: He was driving so drunk, he couldn’t keep the vehicle in a straight line. The very alarmed police officers of a patrol stopped him and he presented his license along with his baseball card. When told that he was under arrest, he protested:

“But I’m Marcell Ozuna, player of the Braves!!”.

To which the patrol leader replied:

“To us you are just a 31-year-old driver, very drunk.”

Ozuna, who was released on bail, is having his worst season, with just a 213 batting average.

Hector Sánchez, from Boynton Beach, Florida, asks…: “Because of my youth, I didn’t have the opportunity to see Dámaso Blanco play. Can you tell me how he was as a player?

Amigo Jeity: Dámaso’s glove and arm made his people, Curiepe, famous. He was a total wonder at third base. But he was poor at bat.

Cornelio Yépez G. from San Cristóbal asks: “How many bigleaguers have hit 60 or more home runs in a season?”

Amigo Yeyo…: There have been five in six opportunities, Babe Ruth 1927, Roger Maris 1961, Mark McGwire 1998 and 1999, Barry Bonds 2001, Sammy Sosa 2001.

Rafael Rodríguez, from Maracay, asks…: “What are the statistics that best define hitters?”.

Amigo Fafa: Batting average, home runs, RBI and stolen bases in how many attempts?

Luis Gómez, from Caracas, thinks…: “It is very easy to eradicate the use of steroids in Major League Baseball, if a clause is imposed in each contract authorizing the teams to reduce half of the fees of all offenders.”

——————————–Español——————————

“Siempre he deseado ser diferente, y familiares y amigos siempre me han tratado como si fuera diferente”… J.V.-

Rigoberto Chávez U. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no votó por Andrés Galarraga para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Rigo…: Por lo mismo que la mayoría de los electores no lo hizo. En su único año como candidato, obtuvo apenas 22 votos, el 4.1%, cuando necesitaba 405 de 539, para ser elegido. Es decir, otros 516 electores opinaron como yo. Tampoco los Comités de Veteranos lo han considerado merecedor de un nicho en Cooperstown. ¿Es suficiente?

Federico Miranda, de Santiago, Dominicana, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue el drama de Marcell Ozuna con la policía de Georgia?”.

Amigo Rico: Estaba manejando tan borracho, que no podía mantener el vehículo en línea recta. Los policías de una patrulla, muy alarmados, lo detuvieron y él, presentó su licencia junto con la credencial de pelotero. Cuando le dijeron que estaba arrestado, protestó:

“¡¡Pero si soy Marcell Ozuna, pelotero de los Bravos!!”.

A lo que respondió el jefe de la patrulla:

“Para nosotros usted sólo es un chofer de 31 años de edad, muy borracho”.

Ozuna, quien salió en libertad bajo fianza, está en su peor temporada, con apenas 213 de promedio al bate.

Hector Sánchez, de Boynton Beach, Florida, pregunta…: “Por mi juventud, no tuve oportunidad de ver jugar a Dámaso Blanco. ¿Puede contarme qué tal fue como pelotero?”.

Amigo Jeity: El guante y el brazo de Dámaso hicieron famoso a su pueblo, Curiepe. Fue una maravilla total en tercera base. Pero resultó deficiente al bate.

Cornelio Yépez G. de San Cristóbal, pregunta: “¿Cuántos bigleaguers han sacado 60 o más jonrones en una temporada?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Han sido cinco en seis oportunidades, Babe Ruth 1927, Roger Maris 1961, Mark McGwire 1998 y 1999, Barry Bonds 2001, Sammy Sosa 2001.

Rafael Rodríguez, de Maracay, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son las estadísticas que definen mejor a los bateadores?”.

Amigo Fafa: El promedio al bate, los jonrones, las carreras impulsadas y las bases robadas ¿en cuántos intentos?

Luis Gómez, de Caracas, opina…: “Es muy sencillo erradicar el consumo de esteroides en Major League Baseball, si se impone una cláusula en cada contrato autorizando a los equipos a rebajar la mitad de los honorarios de todo infractor”.

