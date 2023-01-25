Why in Mexico there will not be an MLB team – Por qué en México no habrá un club de MLB

“I’m a striker… But I’m not a footballer, I sell aprons”… Tony, the one in the closet.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thanks.

Freddy Henríquez, from Honolulu, asks: “Why should the National Association be considered a Major League, if they even played without gloves?”

Friend Fred: Today the National and the American are considered Major Leagues, because they are the best, and they play with gloves because they exist. During the five years of the National Association, 1871-1875, they were not even thought of. And both the National and the American played without gloves, until in 1917, after a series of experiments, the “Wilson” brand began to produce gloves in series.

So, should we consider that only after 1918 was there Major League Baseball?

And also that only after 1973, the American, and after 2021 the National, are Major Leagues because before they didn’t play with a designated hitter?

Carlos M. Rosales V. from Puerto Peñasco, asks: “Now that they are talking about expansion, why, if there is a Major League team in Canada, can we not have one in Mexico?”

Friend Chalo: Years ago, Pepe Maiz and Juan Manuel Ley requested a franchise, to share it in Monterrey and Culiacán. They took them very seriously, they investigated and they denied it, considering that they could not maintain it. Can you imagine, with players who earn 20 and even more than 40 million dollars per season. And the Mexican Summer League would die, which would be criminal and against the economy of the Republic.

Alfonso Ramírez, from Mexico City, asks: “Why has Arturo Moreno given up selling his Angelinos, as I just found out, even though he has been offering them to the market for months?”

Friend Fonsi: Arturo said he wanted three billion dollars for the team. The maximum offer was for two billion, as evaluated by “Forbes”. Arturo Moreno paid 184 million for that franchise in 2003.

He has now said that he will prepare the roster to the maximum, because he wants to offer a new World Series to Anaheim.

The truth is, his advisors told him that in a few years the club will cost five billion, according to the economy in the world of Major League Baseball. Without postseasons, franchises go up in the millions.

—————Español—————

Por qué en México no habrá un club de MLB

“Soy delantero… Pero no futbolista, sino que vendo delantales”… Tony, el del closet.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Freddy Henríquez, de Honolulú, pregunta: “¿Por qué la National Association debe ser considerada una Liga Grande, si hasta sin guantes jugaban?”.

Amigo Fred: Hoy día se considera Grandes Ligas a la Nacional y a la Americana, porque son lo máximo, y se juega con guantes porque existen. Durante los cinco años de la National Association, 1871-1875, ni se pensaba en ellos. Y tanto la Nacional como la Americana jugaban sin guantes, hasta que en 1917, tras una serie de experimentos, la marca “Wilson” comenzó a producir guantes en serie.

Entonces, ¿deberíamos considerar que solo después de 1918 hubo Grandes Ligas?

¿Y también que solo después de 1973, la Americana, y después del 2021 la Nacional, son Grandes Ligas porque antes no jugaban con bateador designado?.

Carlos M. Rosales V. de Puerto Peñasco, pregunta: “Ahora que hablan de expansión, ¿por qué, si en Canadá funciona un equipo de Grandes Ligas, en México no podemos tener uno?”.

Amigo Chalo: Hace años, Pepe Maiz y Juan Manuel Ley solicitaron una franquicia, para compartirla en Monterrey y en Culiacán. Los tomaron muy en serio, investigaron y se la negaron, considerando que no podrían mantenerla. ¿Te imaginas, con peloteros que cobran 20 y hasta más de 40 millones de dólares por temporada. Y moriría la Liga Mexicana de Verano, lo que sería criminal y contra la economía de la República.

Alfonso Ramírez, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “Por qué Arturo Moreno ha desistido de vender a sus Angelinos, como me acabo de enterar, aún cuando hace meses ha estado ofreciéndolos al mercado?”.

Amigo Fonsi: Arturo decía aspirar tres mil millones de dólares por el equipo. La máxima oferta fue por dos mil millones, según los avalúa “Forbes”. Arturo Moreno pagó por esa franquicia 184 millones en 2003.

Ahora ha dicho que preparará el róster al máximo, porque quiere brindar una nueva Serie Mundial a Anaheim.

La verdad, sus consejeros le señalaron que en pocos años el club costará cinco mil millones, según marcha la economía en el mundo de las Mayores. Sin postemporadas, las franquicias suben en millones.

