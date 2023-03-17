Why is a Cuban born playing for Mexico and not Cuba?

Miami FL. – Cuban born and 2020 American League LatinoMVP rookie of the year, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays is a key offensive player for Mexico. His five RBIs against Canada and his offensive power with teammate Rowdy Tellez both combined for Team Mexico to go 4-for-5 with 3 runs scored, a Homerun, and 8 RBI’s.
Many ask why is Randy who was born in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba playing for Mexico and not Cuba? Perhaps unbeknown to many, Cuba has several professional and former MLB players playing with the team. They have pitchers, Ronald Bolaños (Kansas City), Onelki García (Kansas City), Miguel Romero (A’s). Infielders, Erisbel Arruebarruena (former Dodgers), Andy Ibañez (Tigers), Yoán Moncada (White Sox) and outfielders, Yoenis Cépedes (former Mets), and Luis Robert (White Sox).
I asked Randy why? He said, Mexico was the country that gave him an entry Visa when he left Cuba and gave him permanent residence. He also stated that “my daughter was born in Mexico, and I was not asked to play for Cuba, and I would not play for Cuba.”
