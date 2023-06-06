Why the record of 165 games – Por qué el record de los 165 juegos

“In the ‘glove compartments’ of cars one finds everything, except gloves”… Mr. Frunífero.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Néstor Zambrano R. from Maracaibo asks: “What do Major League Baseball players who are suspended do, can they accompany their team or are they prohibited from going to the stadiums?”.

Friend Nes: Not all cases are the same. In the beginning, Pete Rose was not allowed to go to the stadiums or as a spectator. Sometimes those sanctioned are obliged to accompany the team. And on other occasions, it is up to the decision of the same suspended.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks: “If the Major League Baseball schedule is 162 games, why did Maury Wills set that record of 165 in 1962?”

Friend Chalo: Giants and Dodgers finished the season tied, 101-61, so they decided to play a series to win two of three games. Since the Playoffs did not exist, those three games were taken into account as the regular calendar. San Francisco won the series 2-1.

That was the year Dodger Stadium opened; and Wills, then 29, not only appeared in more games than anyone else in a season, but also, with 104 of 117 attempts, heading into his 586-stealing finish, he surpassed the record of 96 stolen bases, set by Ty Cobb in 1915. .

Luzgarda Marlowson, of Union City, New Jersey, asks, “Who was the first manager of the Yankees?”

Amiga Luz: Clark Grifith, in 1903, when they started out as the Highlanders, in Manhattan.

Leonardo Martis, from The Bronx, asks: “What is the record for most stolen bases in a major league game?”

Friend Leo: Seven steals, by Billy Hámilton, of the Phillies, in 1894, 129 years ago!

Evanan González, from Maracaibo, asks: “Have you published a book about national and international umpires?”

Friend Eva: No. And I haven’t seen anything similar in English either.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa Tamaulipas, comments: “A few days ago he dedicated a line to two unforgettable characters for baseball people, the Cubans Armando Rodríguez and Roberto (Musulungo) Herrera. I met them at the Broncos park. Don Armando was a highly respected umpire. And Musulungo, when he was a receiver for the team here, carried and spread joy permanently. Imagine, that before the games he sang into a microphone ”.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————-Español—————–

Por qué el record de los 165 juegos

“En ‘las guanteras’ de los automóviles uno encuentra de todo, menos guantes”… Don Frunífero.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo pregunta: “¿Qué hacen los peloteros de Grandes Ligas que son suspendidos, pueden acompañar a su equipo o les prohíben ir a los estadios?”.

Amigo Nes: No son iguales todos los casos. Al comienzo, a Pete Rose no le permitían ir a los estadios ni como espectador. Algunas veces los sancionados están en la obligación de acompañar al equipo. Y en otras oportunidades, queda a decisión del mismo suspendido.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta: “¿Por qué, si el calendario de Grandes Ligas es de 162 juegos, Maury Wills impuso ese record de 165 en 1962?”.

Amigo Chalo: Gigantes y Dodgers terminaron la temporada empatados, 101-61, por lo que decidieron jugar una serie a ganar dos de tres juegos. Como no existían los Playoffs, esos tres encuentros se tomaron en cuenta como del calendario regular. San Francisco ganó la serie 2-1.

Ese fue el año de la inauguración del Dodger Stadium; y Wills, entonces de 29 años, no sólo apareció en más juegos que todos en una campaña, también, con 104 en 117 intentos, rumbo a su final con 586 robos, superó el record de 96 bases robadas, que Ty Cobb impuso en 1915.

Luzgarda Marlowson, de Union City, New Jersey, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer mánager de los Yankees?”.

Amiga Luz: Clark Grifith, en 1903, cuando comenzaron como los Highlanders, en Manhattan.

Leonardo Martis, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el record de más bases robadas en un juego de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Leo: Siete robos, por Billy Hámilton, de los Phillies, en 1894, ¡hace 129 años!.

Evanan González, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Ha publicado Ud. un libro acerca de los umpires nacionales e internacionales?”.

Amigo Eva: No. Y Tampoco he visto nada parecido en inglés.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa Tamaulipas, comenta: “Hace días dedicó una líneas a dos personajes inolvidables por la gente del beisbol, los cubanos Armando Rodríguez y Roberto (Musulungo) Herrera. Los conocí en el parque de los Broncos. Don Armando fue un umpire muy respetado. Y Musulungo, cuando fue receptor del equipo de aquí, portaba y repartía la alegría permanentemente. Imagínese, que antes de los juegos cantaba ante un micrófono”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

