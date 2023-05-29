Will It Be “June Gloom” In Los Angeles For The Dodgers?

June Gloom or bright sunny days ahead for Dodgers? - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Washington Nationals, 23-30 and last in the NL East come to LA for a three-game series this week. In the meantime, the 32-22 Dodgers come crawling back home after a grueling ten-game road trip where they won four games and lost six while facing the Cardinals, Braves, and Tampa Bay. And then there is a three-game series against the Yankees at the end of the week.

So where are these two clubs going this season? The Nationals are still rebuilding, and the Dodgers never seem to be in a rebuilding mode. Instead, their deep farm system develops players and efficiently moves them up the ladder, particularly their pitchers. However, LA is looking shaky with their starting pitching of late. Ace Julio Urías is on the fifteen-day IL, Walker Buehler is not expected to return until approximately September first, after the second Tommy John surgery in his career, and Dustin May is out again for sixty days. In addition, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, 6-4, 3.32 ERA, is coming off back-to-back losses where he failed to complete five innings, plus only going five innings against the Rays this Friday. And then there is Noah Syndergaard. How long before he is DFA’d?

Will they look to make a trade and rent an available quality starter, or hope that young studs like Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone can keep them at the top of the NL West? Of course, any trade would have to include one of them. Would that be worth an exchange for a possible rental?

The Diamondbacks are hanging close, only 1.5 games behind, the Giants are lurking right behind the D’Backs, and it’s only a matter of time before that monster line-up in San Diego gets rolling. In California, the overcast skies with cool temperatures during the late spring and early summer in June are called “June Gloom.” Will that be the case for the Dodgers this year? There still are a lot of games to play so I wouldn’t bet against the Dodgers yet.

