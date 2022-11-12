Wills and Aparicio are praised at H. Fama – A Wills y Aparicio los elogian en el H. Fama

“Humor is the mirror where the stupidity of the human being is reflected”… Miguel Gila.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Maury Wills and Luis Aparicio were featured in this winter’s Cooperstown Hall of Fame magazine’s “Memories and Dreams” full coverage.

The 48 pages of the publication were dedicated to the history of speed in baseball, both running the bases and throwing for home plate.

Maury, who died on September 19, at the age of 89, and Luis, now in his 88th year, are remembered by the magazine as the authors of the revival of base stealing, after it had disappeared since 1920, along with the hit-and-run and bunting, aboard the home runs of Babe Ruth and followers.

Luis led the American League in steals during his first nine years in the major leagues, with the White Sox, 1956-1964.

Wills reached the majors with the Dodgers in 1959 and led the NL in stealing bases consecutively from 1960 to 1965, six seasons. He even stole 104 bases in 1962.

The rate of stealing bases rose wildly beginning in the 1960s, with figures like Lou Brock, 1961-1979, making his way into the Hall of Fame, among other wonders, with 938 stolen bases.

And of course, the man of the current records, Rickey Henderson, who will celebrate his 64th birthday on December 25, still owner of the all-time mark, with 1,406, imposed between 1979 and 2003, 25 years, during which, 12 times he was the leader of his League, including his record in a campaign, of 130, in 1982.

“Mémories and Dreams” concludes its publication noting that, once again, the number of steals and the number of base stealers have decreased significantly.

This year, AL leader Jorge Mateo of the Orioles stole only 35 bases; and the champion in the National, Jon Berti, of the Marlins, 41. Only another 17 reached 15 steals.

Now that old saying that the homers drive Cadillacs and the other Volkswagens is more relevant than ever. Only now, instead of Cadillac, they will say Ferrari.

In other times they were great figures, Ty Cobb, Aparicio, Wills, Brock, Henderson. Now Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper.

Ideally, there should be as many home runs as base stealers, fine hit-and-run hitters and bunts as well.

Everything is good in baseball, when it is needed and achieved.

————-Español————–

A Wills y Aparicio los elogian en el H. Fama

“El humor es el espejo donde se refleja lo estúpido del ser humano”… Miguel Gila.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Maury Wills y Luis Aparicio fueron destacados en el reportaje total de la revista del Hall de a Fama de Cooperstown, “Mémories and Dreams”, correspondiente a este invierno.

Las 48 páginas de la publicación fueron dedicadas a la historia de la velocidad en el beisbol, tanto corriendo las bases, como lanzando para home.

Maury, quien falleció el 19 de septiembre, a los 89 años de edad, y Luis, ahora en sus 88, son recordados por la revista como los autores de la resurrección del robo de bases, después que había desaparecido desde 1920, junto con el hit-and-run y el toque de bolas, a bordo de los jonrones de Babe Ruth y seguidores.

Luis fue líder en robos de la Liga Americana durante los nueve primeros años suyos en Grandes Ligas, con los Medias Blancas, 1956-1964.

Wills llegó a las Mayores, con los Dodgers, en 1959 y encabezó los robos de bases de la Nacional en forma consecutiva, desde 1960 hasta 1965, seis temporadas. Incluso robó 104 bases en 1962.

El ritmo de los robos ascendió violentamente a partir de los años 60s, con figuras como Lou Brock, 1961-1979, quien se abrió paso hacia el Hall de la fama, entre otras maravillas, con 938 robos.

Y por supuesto, el hombre de los actuales records, Rickey Hénderson, quien celebrará sus 64 años de edad el 25 de diciembre, aún dueño de la marca de todos los tiempos, con mil 406, impuesta entre 1979 y 2003, 25 años, durante los cuales, 12 veces fue líder de su Liga, incluso su récord en una campaña, de 130, en 1982.

“Mémories and Dreams” concluye su publicación señalando que, otra vez ha descendido notablemente el número de robos y la cantidad de robadores de bases.

Este año, el líder en la Americana, Jorge Mateo, de los Orioles, sólo robó 35 bases; y el campeón en la Nacional, Jon Berti, de los Marlins, 41. Nada más otros 17 llegaron a los 15 robos.

Ahora tiene más vigencia que nunca aquel viejo dicharacho de que los jonroneros manejan Cadillac y los otros Volkswagen. Sólo que ahora, en vez de Cadillac, dirán Ferrari Testarossa.

En otras épocas fueron grandes figuras, Ty Cobb, Aparicio, Wills, Brock, Hénderson. Ahora, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout y Bryce Harper.

Lo ideal es que haya tantos jonroneros, como robadores de bases, finos bateadores para hit-and-run y también en los toques de bola.

Todo es bueno en el beisbol, cuando hace falta y se logra.

