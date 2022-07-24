Winfield speaks today in tribute to Fowler – Winfield habla hoy en tributo a Fowler

“Falling in love is finding oneself, outside of oneself”… Enrique Rojas.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – This afternoon’s tribute to the memory of Bud Fowler at the Hall of Fame will be in the voice of one of the finest gentlemen and great athletes to ever play in the Major Leagues, Dave Winfield.

The seven characters to rise to Cooperstown today are highly deserving. But Fowler left the most gripping story of all. Being black, he dared to play on all-white teams, when discrimination in the United States was more frenetic, more blind, more cruel.

Fowler, the son of a farmer and also a barber, was born in Fort Plain on May 16, 1858, 81 years before the Hall of Fame was inaugurated. As a baby, the family moved a few miles to Cooperstown, where the boy studied. When he finished elementary school, at age 14, he became a professional player in white baseball, because the Negro Leagues did not yet exist.

It happened in 1872, 150 years ago. Also 75 years before the arrival of Jackie Róbinson to the Dodgers.

For 16 years, Fowler was a pitcher and infielder without gloves, because they didn’t exist yet. He caught thousands of ground balls, lines and flies with his bare hands.

Research by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) has found that Bud Fowler was a better ballplayer than most whites of his time.

The first team where Fowler appeared was Lynn, Massachusetts, but numerous traveling clubs (barnstorming) hired him for sporadic games, in order to take advantage of his skills as a pitcher.

When his skills wore off and he stopped playing, Fowler went to live in Frankfort, 30 miles from Cooperstown. He died in misery, a victim of tuberculosis, on February 26, 1913, months before his 55th birthday.

Dave Winfield, now in his youthful 70s, will pay tribute today to this distinguished character in baseball history.

In preparation for the event, Winfield visited the grave that SABR dug for Fowler in Frankford on Thursday.

And there he addressed him as if he were seeing him alive…: “It is an immense honor to have been entrusted to speak about you. We thank you very much for how much you did for baseball and for us blacks.”

The ceremony, televised on MLB Network, will begin today at 11 a.m.

Some 40 thousand people have arrived in Cooperstown, a town that houses only two thousand inhabitants.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————-Español————————————–

Winfield habla hoy en tributo a Fowler

“Enamorarse es encontrarse a sí mismo, fuera de sí mismo”… Enrique Rojas.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El tributo de esta tarde a la memoria de Bud Fowler en el Hall de la Fama, será en la voz de uno de los más finos caballeros y grandes atletas que hayan jugado en Grandes Ligas, Dave Winfield.

Los siete personajes a elevarse a Cooperstown hoy son muy meritorios. Pero Fowler dejó la historia más apasionante de todos. Siendo negro, se atrevió a jugar en equipos de puros blancos, cuando la discriminación en Estados Unidos era más frenética, más ciega, más cruel.

Fowler, hijo de un agricultor y también barbero, nació en Fort Plain, el 16 de mayo de 1858, 81 años antes de inaugurarse el Hall de la Fama. Siendo un bebé, la familia se mudó a pocas millas, a Cooperstown, donde estudió el niño. Al terminar la primaria, a los 14 años, se hizo pelotero profesional en el beisbol de los blancos, porque no existían aún las Ligas Negras.

Ocurrió en 1872, hace 150 años. También 75 años antes de la llegada de Jackie Róbinson a los Dodgers.

Durante 16 años fue Fowler lanzador e infielder sin guantes, porque aún no existían. Atajó millares de roletazos, líneas y flies a mano limpia.

Las investigaciones de la Society for Américan Baseball Research (SABR), han encontrado que Bud Fowler fue mejor pelotero que la mayoría de los blancos de su época.

El primer equipo donde apareció Fowler, fue el de Lynn, Massachusetts, pero numerosos clubes viajeros (barnstorming), lo contrataban para juegos esporádicos, a fin de aprovechar sus habilidades como lanzador.

Cuando desaparecieron sus habilidades y dejó de jugar, Fowler fue a vivir en Frankfort, a 30 millas de Cooperstown. Murió en la miseria, víctima de la tuberculosis, el 26 de febrero de 1913, meses antes de cumplir sus 55.

Dave Winfield, ahora en sus 70 juveniles años, rendirá hoy el tributo a este insigne personaje de la historia del beisbol.

En su preparación para el acto, Winfield visitó el jueves la tumba que SABR levantó para Fowler en Frankford.

Y allá se dirigió a él como si lo estuviera viendo con vida…: “Es un inmenso honor haber sido encomendado para hablar acerca de tí. Te agradecemos mucho cuanto cuanto hiciste por el beisbol y por nosotros los negros”.

La ceremonia, televisada por MLB Network, comenzará hoy a las 11 de la mañana.

Unas 40 mil personas han llegado a Cooperstown, villa que alberga solo dos mil habitantes.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5