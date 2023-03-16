Winning a World Series or World Baseball Classic?

Captain of Team Puerto Rico Francisco Lindor - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

Following the devastating news of New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right-knee that will force him to miss the entire 2023 season, baseball skeptics across the world have chimed in with their opinions on what is right from wrong in regards to high-profiled players participating in the World Baseball Classic.

But, rather than hear the common, generic take from analysts… what are the players thinking? What is their thought process on deciding to play in the World Baseball Classic? Why is the World Baseball Classic so important for some countries, but not others?

Previously this week, in an exclusive interview with La Vida Baseball, several players on Team Dominican Republic were asked, what would be more significant in their playing career: winning a World Series or winning a World Baseball Classic? Here are their thoughts:

“Wow, that’s a tough one,” Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks said. “I’ll go with the WBC. Representing our country has no price.”

“Everything you do for your country, has a bigger significance,” Dominican Republic’s general manager and San Diego Padres DH Nelson Cruz said. “The WBC is the real World Series because it’s when all of the countries play each other.”

“We know the significance it has for us Dominicans. And the love we have for the game. So we understand the responsibility, the weight we carry on our shoulders, to do a good job and to make our fans feel proud.”

“I think that the World Baseball Classic is a bigger event,” Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernández explained. “Everyone is pulling for their side. In a World Series it is just between the cities.”

“World Baseball Classic for me,” San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado said. “I have not won a World Series yet, but hopefully one day, I want to win both.”

Though it is a difficult debate, there’s no argument where the players stand, especially those from Latin America and the Caribbean.

