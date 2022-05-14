Women’s fashions are adopted by men – Las modas femeninas adoptan los hombres

“They do not allow La Paloma de la Paz to fulfill her mission”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP- WIRE) – Eeeen esquieeee!.- The scandalous fight in the Major Leagues for the stealing of signs is not over. Rather, it seems it’s in their best rounds, if you listen to Astros owner Jim Crane respond to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman said that his team would have won the title in 2017, had it not been for the Astros stealing signs, Crane responded…: “That’s a hypocrite! because the Yankees had more accusations than us, about stealing signs.

Guardians without a guard.- The Indians, who are now Guardians, could not stand guard against the coronavirus. So, for the series that started last night in Minnesota, manager Terry Francona and the bench, first base, third base, hitting and other non-uniformed staff coaches are absent. Pitching coach Carl Willis leads the team, aided by minor league coaches.

A live strikeout.- The Braves right-hander, AJ Smith-Shawer, has scandalized the minors (Class A), with his fastball always over 90 miles. He has 41 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Fashion is fashion.- Before beginning his second start of the season, Mike Clévinger (Padres) surprised everyone. His usual hair had turned into a pair of flirtatious strands hanging from side to side.

Of course, years ago dreads were exclusive garments for ladies. And? It was also previously exclusive to women to straighten their hair and dye it blonde. Now the bigleaguers and others who are not, dye it blonde and also red, blue, purple and stop counting.

Also before, the boxers used shorts and only the boxers skirts. Now most of the boxers, the men, go up to the ring with skirts, and very adorned, even with beads.

There goes another Mets! The Mets, who await the return of their injured best starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, now suffer the absence of reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who has to undergo Tommy John. Of course, he won’t be able to throw a single ball to home plate before 2023.

Home Run Anniversary.- 130 years ago today (May 14, 1892) the first Major League home run was hit by a pinch hitter. Brooklyn’s Tom Daly took the ball away from Boston pitcher John Clarkson when he came out to bat for second baseman Hub Collins.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————Español—————————————

Las modas femeninas adoptan los hombres

“No permiten que La Paloma de la Paz cumpla con su misión”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP- WIRE) – ¡Eeeen estaaaa esquiiina!.- La escandalosa pelea en Grandes Ligas por el robo de señas, no se ha acabado. Más bien parece en sus mejores rounds, si se oye al propietario de los Astros, Jim Crane, responder a Brian Cashman, gerente-general de los Yankees.

Cashman dijo que su equipo hubiera ganado el título en 2017, de no haber sido por el robo de señas de los Astros, Crane respondió…: “¡Ese es un hipócrita! porque los Yankees tuvieron más acusaciones que nosotros, sobre robos de señas”.

Guardianes sin guardia.- Los Indios, quienes ahora son Guardianes, no pudieron montarle guardia al coronavirus. Por eso, para la serie que comenzó anoche en Minnesota, están ausentes el mánager, Terry Francona y los coaches de banco, primera base, tercera base, bateo y otros del personal no uniformado. El coach de pitcheo, Carl Willis, dirige al equipo, ayudado por coaches de las menores.

A strikeout vivo.- El derecho de los Bravos, AJ Smith-Shawer, tiene escandalizadas a las menores (Clase A), con su recta siempre sobre las 90 millas. Lleva 41 strikeouts en 24 innings.

La moda es la moda.- Antes de comenzar su segunda apertura de la temporada, Mike Clévinger (Padres) sorprendió a todos. Su cabellera de costumbre se había convertido en un par que coquetonas clinejas colgantes de lado y lado.

Por supuesto, hace años que las clinejitas eran prendas exclusivas de las damas. ¿Y qué? También era antes exclusividad de las mujeres estirarse en cabello y teñírselo de rubio. Ahora los bigleaguers y otros que no lo son, se lo tiñen de rubio y también de rojo, azul, morado y pare Ud. de contar.

También antes, los boxeadores usaban pantaloncitos y solo las boxeadoras falditas. Ahora la mayoría de los boxeadores, los hombres, suben al ring con falditas, y muy adornadas, hasta con canutillos.

¡Ahí va otro de los Mets!. Los Mets, quienes esperan el regreso de su lesionado mejor pitcher abridor, Jacob deGrom, sufren ahora la ausencia del relevista, Sean Reid-Foley, quien ha de someterse a la Tommy John. Desde luego, no podrá tirar ni una para home ante de 2023.

Aniversario jonronero.- Hoy hace 130 años (mayo 14, 1892) que fue conectado el primer jonrón de Grandes Ligas por un emergente. Tom Daly, del Brooklyn, le sacó la bola al lanzador del Boston, John Clarkson, cuando salió a batear por el segunda base, Hub Collins.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5