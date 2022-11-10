World Cup and Baseball Classic – Mundial de Fútbol y Clásico del Beisbol

“Drunk and dirty do not lose tact”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It has been announced that Hurricane Nicole will arrive in Miami early this Thursday morning.

Question of the Week: Two Angels stars are about to leave the team, owner Arturo Moreno and slugger pitcher Shohei Ohtani. How is that situation going?

The Answer: The one who seems certain to be left out is the owner, Moreno, as soon as he finds a buyer. He himself and his general manager, Perry Minasian, have said that they hope to sign the Japanese before the end of the 2023 season, until when he is signed. Ohtany earned this year, five million 500 thousand dollars and 30 million he will earn in 2023. He could be a free agent in 2024

They’re betting… The oddsmakers are putting Aaron Judge’s value not at $500 million over 10 seasons, but at $375 million. This is what “BetOnline” informs me, through Jimmy Shapiro. And they keep announcing that if he doesn’t sign with the Yankees, he will be with the Giants…

Possible new contracts. They also believe in “BetOnline”, that Carlos Correa can go to the Cubs, Dansby Swanson to the Giants, Jacob deGrom to the Dodgers, Justin Verlander the Mets, Trea Turner to the Phillies and Xander Bogarts to the Cardinals…

Bad imitation.- Already in the 2022 World Cup, the greatest show on the globe, commissioner Rob Manfred is determined to promote the lousy 2023 copy of such a tradition. The Soccer World Cup matters to everyone, while the so-called Baseball Classic matters to few. The reason is that high-quality professional soccer is played in every country. Not baseball. FIFA is not the same as MLB… I say, right?!…

Greats of the future.- The best, so far, in the Arizona League, according to “Baseball América”: Tyler Hardman, 1B, Yankees; Will Wagner, 3B, Astros; Carlos De la Cruz, OF, Phillies; Mike Antico, OF, Cardinals; Mason Miller, PD, A’s; Emmet Sheehan, PD, Dodgers; Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles; Niko Kavadas, 1B, Red Sox; Nick Yorke, 2B, Red Sox; Colton Gordon, PZ, Astros.

———————-Español—————————

Mundial de Fútbol y Clásico del Beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Anuncian que en la madrugada de hoy jueves llegará a Miami la visita del huracán Nicole.

La Pregunta de la Semana: Dos figuras de los Angelinos, están por salir del equipo, el propietario Arturo Moreno, y el lanzador slugger Shohei Ohtani. ¿Cómo va esa situación?

La Respuesta: Quien parece seguro de quedar fuera es el dueño, Moreno, en cuanto encuentre comprador. Él mismo y su gerente-general, Perry Minasian, han dicho que esperan firmar al japonés antes de que termine la temporada 2023, hasta cuando está firmado. Ohtany cobró este año, cinco millones 500 mil dólares y 30 millones cobrará en 2023. Podría ser agente libre en 2024

Apuestan a que… Los apostadores opinan que el valor de Aaron Judge no es de 500 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas, sino 375 millones. Así me lo informa “BetOnline”, a través de Jimmy Shapiro. Y siguen anunciando que de no firmar con los Yankees, será con los Gigantes…

Posibles nuevo contratos. También creen en “BetOnline”, que Carlos Correa puede irse a los Cachorros, Dansby Swanson a los Gigantes, Jacob deGrom a los Dodgers, Justin Verlánder los Mets, Trea Turner a los Phhillies y Xander Boegarts a los Cardenales…

Mala imitación.- Ya en el Mundial de Fútbol 2022, el mayor espectáculo del globo, el comisionado Rob Manfred se empeña en promover la pésima copia 2023 de tal tradición. El Mundial de Fútbol importa a todos, mientras que el llamado Clásico del Beisbol, importa a pocos. La razón es que se juega soccer profesional de alta calidad en todos los países. El beisbol no. No es igual FIFA que MLB… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

Grandes del futuro.- Los mejores, hasta ahora, en la Liga de Arizona, según “Baseball América”: Tyler Hardman, 1B, Yankees; Will Wagner, 3B, Astros; Carlos De la Cruz, OF, Phillies; Mike Antico, OF, Cardenles; Mason Miller, PD, Atléticos; Emmet Sheehan, PD, Dodgers; Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles; Niko Kavadas, 1B, Medias Rojas; Nick Yorke, 2B, Medias Rojas; Colton Gordon, PZ, Astros.

