World Series MVP is beset by injuries – MVP de Serie Mundial es acosado por lesiones

“When the man discovered the glass, he invented the bottle… When the woman discovered the glass, she invented the mirror”… Anonymous.

-O-O-

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Servando Westsuwil, from Richmond, Virginia, asks: “What is the drama of Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg?”

Amigo Servo: That young right-hander, 34 years old, seems to have ended his successful, but short career, due to multiple injuries to his arm and shoulder. He has been on the disabled list since opening day of the season, unable to even do arm exercises with him. Since 2020, he has been operated on three times.

Strasburg was one of the reasons for the success of the Nationals in 2019, when he was the Most Valuable of the World Series, which they beat the Astros. That’s why they signed him for seven seasons for $245 million.

José Salinas, from Judibana, asks: “How many countries has you visited for your work?”

Friend Cheché: First as a special cases reporter, then dedicated to baseball and during the years that I was racing cars, I have been lucky enough to make numerous trips throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, many cities in the United States and Spain.

Juan Y. Guerrero B. of San Antonio del Táchira, asks: “Can you tell me about the home run that George Brett disallowed at Yankee Stadium and later earned it for him.

Friend and namesake: It happened on July 24, 1983, at the time when I broadcast the games at Yankee Stdium. Brett (Royals) hit a two-run drive over the fences into right field in the ninth inning off Rich Gossage’s pitch, which gave the visitors a 5-4 lead. The manager, Billy Martin, protested, alleging that the bat used by Brett had such excess pitch that it almost reached the mark of the brand.

The umpire canceled the home run, declared Brett out, last of the game, and the Yankees won 4-3. Days later, the President of the League, Lee McPhail, approved the home run and ordered the action to resume. This was done a month later and Kansas City’s 5-4 victory prevailed.

Luisa F. Portobello, from Mazatlán, says: “On behalf of all Mazatlecos, I express my gratitude for your recently published beautiful words about our city.

-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

MVP de Serie Mundial es acosado por lesiones

“Cuando el hombre descubrió el vidrio, inventó la botella… Cuando la mujer descubrió el vidrio, inventó el espejo”… Anónimo.

-O-O-

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Servando Westsuwil, de Richmond, Virginia, pregunta: “¿Cuáles el drama del pitcher de los Nationals, Stephen Strasburg?”.

Amigo Servo: Ese joven derecho, de 34 años, parece haber terminado su exitosa, pero corta carrera, debido a las múltiples lesiones en su brazo y hombro. Ha permanecido en la lista de los lesionados desde el día inaugural de la temporada, sin poder siquiera hacer ejercicios con su brazo. Desde 2020, ha sido operado tres veces.

Strasburg fue uno de los motivos del éxito de los Nationals en 2019, cuando fue El Más Valioso de la Serie Mundial, que ganaron a los Astros. Por eso lo firmaron para siete temporadas por 245 millones de dólares.

José Salinas, de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Cuántos países ha visitado por su trabajo?”.

Amigo Cheché: Primero como reportero de casos especiales, después dedicado al beisbol y durante los años que estuve corriendo automóviles, he tenido la suerte de hacer numerosos viajes por todo El Caribe, Centro y Sur América, muchas ciudades de Estados Unidos y España.

Juan Y. Guerrero B. de San Antonio del Táchira, pregunta: “¿Puede informarme del jonrón que le anularon George Brett en Yankee Stadium y que después se lo valieron.

Amigo y tocayo: Ocurrió el 24 de julio de 1983, en la época cuando yo transmitía los juegos en Yankee Stdium. Brett (Royals) disparó batazo de dos carreras sobre las bardas el right field en el noveno inning, contra lanzamiento de Rich Gossage, que le daba ventaja a los visitantes 5-4. El mánager, Billy Martin, protestó, alegando que el bate usado por Brett, tenía tal exceso de pinetar, que llegaba casi al sello de la marca.

El umpire anuló el batazo, declaró out a Brett, último del juego, y ganaban los Yankees 4-3. Días después el Presidente de la Liga, Lee McPhail, dio por válido el jonrón y ordenó reanudar la acción. Así se hizo un mes después y prevaleció la victoria de Kansas City 5-4.

Luisa F. Portobello, de Mazatlán, dice: “En nombre de todos los mazatlecos, le hago llegar la gratitud por sus bellas palabras acerca de nuestra ciudad, publicadas recientemente.

-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5