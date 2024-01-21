Connect with us

Baseball

Would you place Roberto Alomar as one of the top-nine second baseman of all time? Guess who did not?

Roberto Alomar receiving the prestigious Latino Sports MVP award, a James Fiorentino painting for his selection into the baseball HOF - Image Credit: Latino Sports archives

When you mention the best nine second baseman of all time, would you include Roberto Alomar on that iconic list? I know I would, what about you? Leave your comment below on this page.

Then read this article written Latino Sports friend and contributor, Aris who always finds the little details in sports that others might overlook.

MLB’s Prime 9 Debacle: Where’s Roberto Alomar and Rogers Hornsby?

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball