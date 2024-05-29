Yankee Fans Travel Well!

You can find Yankee jerseys in each and every ballpark - Image Credit: German DuBois III/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — When I went down to the lobby of my hotel in Anaheim this morning, I couldn’t help but notice how many Yankee hats, shirts, and other Yankee things I saw people wearing. It was the perfect opportunity to sit down with these Yankee fans who traveled to Angel’s Stadium to see their favorite team play. Last night’s late-inning loss to the last-place Angels could not have been fun to watch. One person who lives in southern California but grew up in New Jersey told me he has yet to see his Yankees win at Anaheim. Others were equally disappointed in the outcome of last night’s game. But they keep coming to games.

In talking to John Knox, who traveled from New York to see them play, he said he has been following them for years to different MLB ballparks. His goal is to see them play in every Big League stadium in baseball. He first went to San Diego last weekend and followed them to Anaheim for last night’s game. He needs to see the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago next and will wait for the Oakland A’s new Stadium in Las Vegas and Tampa Bay’s new ballpark to see them play there. Both of those cities have 2028 as the date for the completion of those new ballparks.

What I found out about these Yankee fans is how knowledgeable and baseball-savvy they are. They talked about pitchers only going five innings, players throwing to the wrong bases, and the lack of baseball instinct today.

John Knox said that everything has become specialized. He compared it to our society today, where everyone has become a specialist in their profession. He said, “When you go to a Doctor, lawyer, or Dentist, they will then send you to a specialist who may be the only one with the special equipment needed to fix you. Baseball has many specialists today.”

One Clear Thing: these Yankee fans are loyal to the core and passionate about the game. And it looks like they will follow them around the country or patiently wait for them to come to their city.

Mr. Knox also said he wants to see every Shakespeare play. Though I don’t think he will be able to cheer his head off at the theater.

