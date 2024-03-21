Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Maz Adams/Latino Sports

The following was announced by the New York Yankees – Yankees announce return of HOPE Week in 2024; Award-winning community event will take place this season from June 17-21 in New York

The New York Yankees are proud to announce the return of HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) in 2024 for the 15th edition of the event. The initiative is a unique week-long community program that brings to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities. HOPE Week 2024 will take place in New York from Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21.

Each day over the five-day stretch, the Yankees will reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support, surprising honorees with a day celebrating their accomplishments. Outreach will often take place away from Yankee Stadium, allowing the Yankees to personally connect with individuals in settings that highlight their greatest successes.

This year’s event will mark the 11th year that the organization’s minor league teams will hold their own HOPE Weeks, allowing the initiative to touch the communities of our affiliates in the United States and Dominican Republic.

HOPE Week is rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. Fans can learn more about the initiative and nominate inspirational individuals for HOPE Week recognition by visiting the official website at www.hopeweek.com.

MORE ABOUT HOPE WEEK

(Please also visit www.hopeweek.com)

At its core, HOPE Week is about people helping people. The one thing everybody has — no matter their background or financial situation — is time. By involving every one of our players and coaches, Manager Aaron Boone, Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman, front office staff and our minor league affiliates during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Yankees send the message that everyone can give of themselves to make their community a better place.

Equally significant during HOPE Week is garnering publicity for the highlighted causes and organizations. The greatest challenge facing many not-for-profits is generating interest, awareness and funding for their missions.

At the conclusion of every HOPE Week since 2010, the Yankees organization has been honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, given “in recognition and appreciation of commitment to strengthening the nation and for making a difference through volunteer service.” The awards are bestowed by AmeriCorps, which empowers Americans from all backgrounds to answer the President’s Call to Service.

The Yankees encourage all their fans to get involved … Give HOPE!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports