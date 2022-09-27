YANKEES/BLUE JAYS SERIES FROM TORONTO AVAILABLE NATIONALLY AS AARON JUDGE CONTINUES HOME RUN CHASE

National Broadcast Partners TBS and MLB Network Expand Availability of

Three-Game Series Outside New York Television Market

Fans nationwide can continue to follow Aaron Judge’s historic season as the Yankees three-game series against the Blue Jays beginning tonight from Toronto will be available to a national audience through MLB’s national broadcast partners.*

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 at 7:00 PM ET on MLB NETWORK

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS

Brian Anderson, Ron Darling & Lauren Shehadi

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 at 7:00 PM ET on MLB NETWORK

* TBS and MLB Network telecasts of the Yankees at Blue Jays games will not be available locally. All three games will be broadcast on YES Network in the New York television market and on Sportsnet throughout Canada.