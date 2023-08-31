Yankees call up the Martian: Jasson Domínguez

Welcome to the Show Jasson Domínguez, nicknamed The Martian - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — INCOMING: THE MARTIAN IS EN ROUTE!

According to multiple sources, the New York Yankees have called-up their highly-touted prospect Jasson Domínguez, a switch-hitting outfielder, who ranges out to 5-foot-9, and 190 pounds. The news was first reported by Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital.

The 20-year-old, hailing from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, is rumored to officially make his MLB debut this coming Friday night September 1 in Houston, Texas, as the Yankees open up a three-game set against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Domínguez is currently ranked No. 2 overall in the Yankees farm system, and No. 78 overall on MLB’s Top-100 Prospect Pipeline. He signed with the Bronx Bombers as an international amateur free agent in July of 2019 at the age of 16 for a grand total of $5.1 million, which broke the Yankees franchise record for an international amateur signing.

All together this season in Double-A and Triple-A, Domínguez has posted a .265/.377/.425 slash line with 15 HR, 76 RBI, and 40 stolen bases.

#Yankees' No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez collected eight hits and seven RBIs over his past four games.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/bL7da134tg — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 29, 2023

To go further, here are his statistics in each: Double-A and Triple-A for the 2023 season.

Double-A with Somerset Patriots in 109 games

.254 batting average with 108 hits, 15 HR, 66 RBI, 77 walks, 130 strikeouts, 37 stolen bases

Triple-A with Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in nine games

.419 batting average with 13 hits, 10 RBI, six walks, three strikeouts, three stolen bases

“He’s a really special talent,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said of Domínguez. “After getting off to a little bit of a slow start this year in Double-A, he’s really played well here over the last few months. He’s a guy that obviously impacts the ball and is athletic and can run, but I liked the fact that at a very young age, he controls the strike zone.”

“Hopefully that’s something that, when he does get up here, will really be something that serves him well.”

Essentially, Domínguez’ pure athleticism, and talent from both sides of the plate, is what’s hyped him up as the spectacle to be — a potential five-tool player, who has all the traits in becoming a young and upcoming superstar.

Baseball insiders have been in the know, tuning in on the Dominican Republic native’s progress since Rookie-Ball, but what grew his name on a global and national scale, was the 2022 MLB Futures Game played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

A long-time baseball scout, who was present at the 2022 MLB Futures Game, described Domínguez as “an impressive upcomer that can hit for power to gaps from both sides of the plate and has a good arm for a guy his size.”

As it goes for the 2023 Yankees, currently 65-68, last place in the American League East division, and 10-games back from the final AL Wild Card spot — calling up Domínguez and giving him a taste of the big leagues for the remainder of the season, can play a vital factor in his career-development, making for the learning/adjustment window.

“A 20-year-old doesn’t need to be rushed, or thrown in the fire,” the long-time baseball scout explained. “Let him get his feet wet with lesser crowds to see his mistakes at this level. ‘No Pressure,’ should be the only thing the Yankees are saying to him.”

At the end of the day, those mistakes and learning lessons at the big-league level must occur for Domínguez to become the well-polished and fully developed Martian that the Yankees brass, and majority of baseball insiders envision.

So, during the good and even the bad, make sure you tune in and enjoy the Martian. Jasson Domínguez is en route.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

