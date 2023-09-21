Yankees Could See a King of the Hill in 2024 Starting Rotation

Michael King - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Michael King struck out the most batters of any Yankee pitchers this season with 13 strikeouts last night against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. King threw 101 pitches and completed seven innings for the first time in his MLB career. He was dominant, giving up just one run. The right-hander has fully transitioned from a reliever and is now viewed as a starting pitcher heading into the offseason per Yankees manager Aaron Boone pregame.

Matter of fact, King joined Nestor Cortes as a Yankees pitcher who started as a reliever and became a starter. Last night, we honored Nestor Cortes as the 2022 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year.

Nasty Nestor Night in the Bronx! 🇨🇺⚾️🏆 Nestor won the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award — the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990 📸Bill Menzel/Latino Sports#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/ZyI6NpFkhR — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 21, 2023

King struck out the side in the first and sixth innings and allowed five hits overall. His sinker and fastball set the tone, recording six and three strikeouts on those pitches respectively. He also struck out three with his sweeper and one with his change-up. With his four-pitch arsenal it’s clear King has what it takes to be a starting pitcher.

“He was in, out, up and down, slider, changeup, both fastballs. It was a pretty special performance by him,” Boone said in his post-game press conference. Boone also added that he was happy for King and that it was exciting to see and hopefully that it’s a glimpse of what’s to come.

“Nothing has changed with his fastball. He’s mastered that over the last few years now we’re just fully building him up.”

The only run King allowed was an RBI single from Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in the third inning.

Furthermore, King has always wanted to be a starting pitcher and he was a starter in the Minor Leagues. The 28-year-old had a few chances in 2020 and 2021 although his outings weren’t nearly as good. In 2020 he started four games with an ERA of 8.36. In 2021 he started six games with an ERA of 5.37.

“I’m very thankful”, said King. “I know I had opportunities in 2020 and 2021, but I felt like I didn’t capitalize on them. I also feel like getting on a full five-day routine is great, knowing that I’m starting on the fifth day.”

Yankees Bullpen coach Mike Harkey told King, “Treat it like it’s seven one-inning bullpen outings.”

Ultimately, this season King has completely turned the corner as a starter. He’s pitched 30 innings in seven starts with an ERA of 1.78 and 45 strikeouts. He could very well pencil in the projected rotation next season with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Nestor Cortes.

King has pitched 237 innings in his five-year career with 276 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.37, and a WHIP of 1.18. Some of his season stats are 94.2 innings pitched, 121 strikeouts and ERA of 2.66. He also struck out over 31% of the batters he’s faced.

The Yankees offense failed them again in a 6-1 Wednesday night loss, but there was a cool moment in the ninth with rookie catcher Austin Wells launching his first MLB home run into the second deck in right field. Wells also hit a double off Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

First blast in the bigs 💪 Congrats, @wellsius16 👏 pic.twitter.com/SdhDP9rbCs — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 21, 2023

This shouldn’t take away from what King did last night. The Yankees have found a diamond in the rough in a lost season…

