Yankees, Giants and Dodgers after the signing of Aaron Judge – Yankees, Gigantes y Dodgers tras la firma de Aaron Judge

Yankees, Giants and Dodgers after the signing of Aaron Judge

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – It had been 60 years since any Yankees outfielder had reached the Most Valuable Player title. Aaron Judge got it unanimously aboard his 62 home runs.

In 1962 Mickey Mantle won it, with 30 home runs, a 321 batting average, 89 RBIs and nine steals in nine attempts. It was the third MVP title for Mantle, who was making $90,000 for the season, less than Judge hopes to make for every three games.

Another Yankee, not an outfielder, but a third baseman, achieved that award in 2007, Alex Rodríguez.

Judge is also the second Yankee to win Rookie of the Year and MVP honors. The other, Thurman Munson, Rookie of the Year in 1970 and MVP in 1976.

But the Major League Baseball Players Association has leveled serious accusations at the New York Yankees and Mets teams. They are accused of having joined to lower Judge’s chances of fees in his next 10 or 15 seasons.

The leaders point out that the owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, is not interested in the slugger, so that he can lower his price and Hal Steinbrenner can sign him for less than what the agents aspire to, “PSI Sports Management”, 500 million for 15 seasons, through 2037. Judge will turn 31 on April 26.

On the contrary, on the other side of the world, the Giants and Dodgers are ready to go head-to-head in a contest to get the signature of the home run hitter. And, even though he does not reveal it publicly, it is logical that he wants to be in the West coast because he was born and raised by his adoptive parents, in Linden, near San Francisco.

Well, the Dodgers haven’t signed nine of their players, including outfielder Cody Bellinger, who earned $17 million for the 2022 season. preparing the mattress where they will possibly accommodate Judge.

Meanwhile, the spectator who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball, Cory Youmans, 35, declined a collector’s offer to buy for $3 million. He said he will put the ball up for auction and part of the money raised, he will donate to Judge’s Foundation, which helps poor children.

———-Español———-

Yankees, Gigantes y Dodgers tras la firma de Aaron Judge

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hacía 60 años que ningún outfielder de los Yankees alcanzaba el título de Más Valioso. Aaron Judge lo obtuvo por unanimidad a bordo de sus 62 jonrones.

En 1962 lo ganó Mickey Mantle, con 30 cuadrangulares, 321 de promedio al bate, 89 carreras impulsadas y nueve robos en nueve intentos. Fue el tercer título de MVP para Mantle, quien cobraba 90 mil dólares por la temporada, menos de lo que aspira cobrar Judge por cada tres juegos.

Otro Yankee, no outfielder, sino tercera base, logró ese premio en 2007, Alex Rodríguez.

Judge también es el segundo Yankee en ganar los honores de Novato del Año y Más Valioso. El otro, Thurman Munson, Novato del Año en 1970 y MVP en 1976.

Pero la Asociación de Peloteros de Grandes Ligas ha hecho serias acusaciones a los equipos de Nueva York, Yankees y Mets. Los señalan de haberse unido para bajar las posibilidades de honorarios de Judge en sus próximas 10 o 15 temporadas.

Señalan los líderes que el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, no se interesa en el slugger, para que así baje su precio y Hal Steinbrenner pueda firmarlo por menos de lo que aspiran los agentes, “PSI Sports Management”, 500 millones por 15 temporadas, hasta 2037. Judge cumplirá sus 31, el 26 de abril.

Al contrario, en el otro lado del mundo, Gigantes y Dodgers están listos a fajarse en una competencia a billetazos, para lograr la firma del jonronero. Y, aún cuando él no lo revela públicamente, es lógico que quiera estar por aquellos rumbos, porque nació y fue críado por sus padres adoptivos, en Linden, cerca de San Francisco.

Pues, los Dodgers no han firmado a nueve de sus peloteros, incluso el outfielder, Cody Bellinger, quien cobró 17 millones por la campaña 2022. Y entre todos esos suman más de 100 millones en honorarios, por lo que, se supone, que están preparando el colchón donde posiblemente acomodarán a Judge.

Entre tanto, el espectador que capturó la pelota del jonrón 62 de Judge, Cory Youmans, de 35 años, no aceptó la oferta de compra de un coleccionista, por tres millones de dólares. Dijo que llevará la bola a subasta y parte del dinero a obtener, lo donará a la Fundación de Judge, que ayuda a niños pobres.

