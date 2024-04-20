WATCH: Yankees honor John Sterling in special pregame ceremony

Connect with us

John Sterling’s memorable day at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees went above and beyond in honoring the franchise’s legendary play-by-play voice John Sterling, who recently announced his retirement. The 86-year-old Sterling, the epitome of New York Yankees baseball, called approximately 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games throughout his 36-season run in the booth. 

Provided below are some exclusive clips from Sterling’s memorable day at Yankee Stadium, which was included with the company of his children and loved ones — all in all, a beautiful send off for Sterling by the entire Yankees franchise. Enjoy!

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

