WATCH: Yankees honor John Sterling in special pregame ceremony

John Sterling’s memorable day at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees went above and beyond in honoring the franchise’s legendary play-by-play voice John Sterling, who recently announced his retirement. The 86-year-old Sterling, the epitome of New York Yankees baseball, called approximately 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games throughout his 36-season run in the booth.

Provided below are some exclusive clips from Sterling’s memorable day at Yankee Stadium, which was included with the company of his children and loved ones — all in all, a beautiful send off for Sterling by the entire Yankees franchise. Enjoy!

A packed house in the Boogie Down Bronx for today’s Rays-Yankees matchup, included with a special ceremony before the game to honor the legendary radio voice of the Yankees John Sterling + the promotional giveaway of Aaron Judge’s 62 HR bobblehead ⚾️🗽#LatinoSports #MLB #RepBX pic.twitter.com/QKMOrcvQGu — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024

Our thank you to the legendary voice of the Yankees John Sterling during today’s press conference at Yankee Stadium ⚾️🗽 Congratulations on an illustrious career in the booth! 💙#MLB #LatinoSports #RepBX #Yankees pic.twitter.com/yCC2GiYxFU — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024

What a beautiful send off for John Sterling today by the New York Yankees, along with Suzyn Waldman and Michael Kay! ⚾️🗽#RepBX #Yankees #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/hkYFv0XLqR — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024

And the best for last! The New York Yankees presented John Sterling with an 83-inch TV from the entire Yankees team towards the end of his special pregame ceremony ⚾️🗽#MLB #LatinoSports #RepBX #Yankees pic.twitter.com/3r0BcsmIcc — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

