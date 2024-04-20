WATCH: Yankees honor John Sterling in special pregame ceremony

BRONX, NY — On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees went above and beyond in honoring the franchise’s legendary play-by-play voice John Sterling, who recently announced his retirement. The 86-year-old Sterling, the epitome of New York Yankees baseball, called approximately 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games throughout his 36-season run in the booth.
Provided below are some exclusive clips from Sterling’s memorable day at Yankee Stadium, which was included with the company of his children and loved ones — all in all, a beautiful send off for Sterling by the entire Yankees franchise. Enjoy!
A packed house in the Boogie Down Bronx for today’s Rays-Yankees matchup, included with a special ceremony before the game to honor the legendary radio voice of the Yankees John Sterling + the promotional giveaway of Aaron Judge’s 62 HR bobblehead ⚾️🗽#LatinoSports #MLB #RepBX pic.twitter.com/QKMOrcvQGu
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024
Our thank you to the legendary voice of the Yankees John Sterling during today’s press conference at Yankee Stadium ⚾️🗽
Congratulations on an illustrious career in the booth! 💙#MLB #LatinoSports #RepBX #Yankees pic.twitter.com/yCC2GiYxFU
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024
What a beautiful send off for John Sterling today by the New York Yankees, along with Suzyn Waldman and Michael Kay! ⚾️🗽#RepBX #Yankees #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/hkYFv0XLqR
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024
And the best for last! The New York Yankees presented John Sterling with an 83-inch TV from the entire Yankees team towards the end of his special pregame ceremony ⚾️🗽#MLB #LatinoSports #RepBX #Yankees pic.twitter.com/3r0BcsmIcc
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 20, 2024
Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com
