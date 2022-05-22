Yankees in danger of losing two sluggers – Los Yankees en peligro de perder dos sluggers

“Now, when boyfriends fight, they usually say to each other…: Give me back my emails!”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Yankees, who are about to get rid of slugger first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed hitter, 32, and who earns 16 million per season, are threatened to run out in October without another of their power hitters, Aaron Judge. Because he can be a free agent, because he earns 15 million this year and aspires to more than 300 for the next 10 seasons, because he is a native of San Francisco and because the Giants want him… ** Another bad news for the Yankees is the injury of their top prospect the Dominican from Azúa, right-hand reliever, Luis Gil. He was removed from a game in the minors, due to pain in the elbow; and yesterday they examined him to see if he needs the Tommy John… ** The Reds, with the worst record in the National League, 11-27, received the good news that Joey Votto is ready to return to the game, after his weeks of absence on board the coronavirus…

** Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (Mets), who has suffered lately from blisters on his fingers, is now being treated for arm pain after leaving a game for it. Scherzer is third in innings pitched among active players, with 2,586.1…

“An instant of happiness is worth more than a thousand years of celebrity”… François-Marie Arouet, Voltaire.-

** Marlins manager Don Mattingly believes he has “one of the best pitchers in history” among his prospects. And the boy is a Cibaeño from Santiago, Eury Pérez, right-handed pitcher. He is in his third season in the minors, now in Pensacola, Double A, to which he has accumulated an ERA of 2.63, with 153 strikeouts in 106 innings, 34 walks… ** The first baseman of the Cubs, a prospect of notable quality, Alfonso Rivas, 25, is a native of Chula Vista, Calif., of Mexican parents…** Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was not at last night’s game because he felt unwell and was being tested for the coronavirus. But he tested negative. Yesterday they expected him to manage, visiting Cleveland … ** The best catcher in the minors, Adley Rutschman, 24, a hitter of immense power, was brought up by the Orioles …

“Happiness for me consists in enjoying good health, sleeping without fear and waking up without anguish”… Francois Sagán.-

—————————–Español———————————

Los Yankees en peligro de perder dos sluggers

“Ahora, cuando los novios se pelean, suelen decirse…: ¡Devuélveme mis correos electrónicos!”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los Yankees, quienes están por salir del slugger primera base, Anthony Rizzo, bateador zurdo, de 32 años, y quien cobra 16 millones por temporada, están amenazados de quedarse en octubre sin otro de sus bateadores de poder, Aaron Judge. Porque puede ser agente libre, porque cobra este año 15 millones y aspira a más de 300 por las próximas 10 temporadas, porque es nativo de San Francisco y porque los Gigantes lo quieren… ** Otra mala noticia Yankee, es la lesión del prospecto número uno de ellos, el dominicano de Azúa, relevista derecho, Luis Gil. Lo sacaron de un juego en las menores, por dolores en el codo; y ayer lo examinaban a ver si necesita la Tommy John… ** Los Rojos, con el peor record de la Liga Nacional, 11-27, recibieron la buena nueva de que Joey Votto está listo para regresar al juego, tras sus semanas de ausencia a bordo del coronavirus…

** El ganador de tres Cy Young, Max Scherzer (Mets), quien ha sufrido últimamente por ampollas en los dedos, es tratado ahora de dolores en el brazo, después de abandonar un juego por ese motivo. Scherzer es tercero en innings lanzados entre los activos, con dos mil 586.1…

“Un instante de felicidad vale más que mil años de celebridad”… François-Marie Arouet, Voltaire.-

** El mánager de los Marlins, Don Mattingly, cree tener, entre sus prospectos, “a uno de los mejores lanzadores en la historia”. Y el muchacho es cibaeño de Santiago, Eury Pérez, lanzador derecho. Está en su tercera temporada por las menores, ahora en Pensacola, Doble A, hasta donde ha acumulado efectividad de 2.63, con 153 strikeouts en 106 innings, 34 bases por bolas… ** El primera base de los Cachorros, prospecto de notable calidad, Alfonso Rivas, de 25 años, es nativo de Chula Vista, California, de padres mexicanos… ** El mánager de los Tigres, A.J. Hinch, no estuvo en el juego de antenoche, porque se sintió mal y lo sometían a exámenes acerca del coronavirus. Pero dio negativo. Ayer esperaban que sí dirigiera, de visita en Cléveland… ** El mejor de los catchers en las menores, Adley Rutschman, de 24 años, bateador de inmenso poder, fue subido por los Orioles…

“La felicidad para mí consiste en gozar de buena salud, dormir sin miedo y despertarme sin angustia”… Francois Sagán.-

