Yankees Look To Dominate The West Coast

ANAHEIM, CA — The Yankees come into California to face the Angels for a three-game series as part of a nine-game west coast road trip with a record of 37-17 and boast a May stretch of 18-5. They have the second-best record in baseball next to Philadelphia who stand at 38-15.

Talk about Philly all you want. They are an excellent club, but they have also had the most manageable schedule for the first fifty games. They have only played seven games against teams with a record above .500 in the 53 games they have played. Going 4-0 vs the 27-26 Giants and 1-2 vs the Braves. The Yankees will face Philadelphia for only three games this season at the end of July, so that series should be interesting.

The Angels, on the other hand, are facing a tough battle in this three-game set in sunny southern California. The Yankees, with their dominant form, are a formidable opponent. While commendable, the Angels’ hitting and pitching have not been able to match the Yankees’ level, and New York’s ace Gerrit Cole, the 2023 AL Cy Young winner, has yet to throw a pitch this year due to nerve irritation and edema in his pitching elbow. Whatever that is.

Despite the challenges, the Halos are determined to turn the tide. Manager Ron Washington has rightly pointed out, ‘We need to put the ball in play where anything can happen. We can’t score runs if we don’t put the ball in play.” In their game-three loss yesterday, they were one hit shy of going ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning, showing that they are still fighting.

The loss of Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers and Mike Trout’s absence due to a left knee meniscus tear that sidelined him for the whole month of May have undoubtedly impacted the team’s performance.

After being swept by the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, they are currently in last place in the AL West, 7.5 games behind the Mariners. They are ready to put in the work to improve their standing. If they can win two of three from this powerhouse Yankee club, it will strengthen their confidence going forward. Good luck with that one!

