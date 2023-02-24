Yankees Prospects Update & Behind The Scenes Coverage From Camp

Anthony Volpe - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports - 2/23/2023

TAMPA, FL– The New York Yankees top prospects are in Spring Training, continuing their road to the show, impressing many in the first week of camp. Anthony Volpe had a productive work-out yesterday, February 23rd, going 3-3 with hits to all parts of the field in a live batting practice. The 21-year-old, ranked fifth overall on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect Ranking List, showed off his bat speed, and inside-out swing.

Oswald Peraza, of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, also had a big day with a scorching home run off Yoendrys Gómez. The 24-year-old continues to build on his defensive versatility, hoping to be called on, and named the 2023 Yankees Opening Day starting shortstop.

“I’m excited about the guys knocking on the door now… The Volpe’s and the Peraza’s and Domínguez’s the Dunham’s and the Well’s,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during Thursday’s media press conference.

Infielder Andrés Chapparo showcased his firepower at the plate, with a home run off Lisandro Santos.

Yankees prospect Andres Chaparro with moonshot in live BP. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/0vJEN0hidp — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 23, 2023

The 23-year-old, Venezuelan native, Chaparro, born in El Viga, played in three levels last year (Rookie, A, and AA). He totaled 20 HR, and 55 RBI with a slash line of .296/.370/.592 in 71 games (260 At-Bats).

Jasson Domínguez, 20, of Esperanza, Dominican Republic, figures to start this season in Double-A, and work his way into Triple-A throughout the course of the year. He has been as good as advertised this Spring.

Additionally, the Yankees are in need of a high-caliber left fielder… could Elijah Dunham be an option at some point this season?

Dunham, 24, has great power, and speed, proving it last season with the Yankees Double-A team, the Somerset Patriots, by totaling 17 home runs, and 37 stolen bases. He could be ready for Triple-A at the start of the season.

Provided below is exclusive coverage captured by Latino Sports’ Bill Menzel, and Julian Guliarte during Yankees Camp on Thursday, February 23rd

Yankees top prospect SS Anthony Volpe signing autographs after practice. pic.twitter.com/50JsMEoVFo — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 23, 2023

Rizzo and Gleyber getting infield work. pic.twitter.com/idEI7E9S4y — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 23, 2023

