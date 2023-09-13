Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Maz Adams/Latino Sports

The following was posted on MLB.com on Tuesday, September 12th — Yankees to host Spanish language media for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Commemoration on Thursday, September 21; Organization to Proudly Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in 2023

The New York Yankees today announced that they are hosting an invitation-only Hispanic Heritage Commemoration for Spanish language media on Thursday, September 21 at Yankee Stadium. This event is a new, regular season-ending culmination of the monthly Spanish language press conferences that the Yankees have hosted throughout the last two decades and recognizes the gratitude the Yankees have for the Spanish language media in their service to fans and the community.

The event will include various media opportunities held in Spanish, including a roundtable hosted by the Spanish language radio voice of the Yankees, Rickie Ricardo, which will include Yankees Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations Omar Minaya, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas and former Yankees reliever and four-time All-Star Dellin Betances. Additionally, Spanish language media will have a press session with Yankees 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee Aaron Judge.

Spanish language media will also be able to experience and document a special “Hands on History” program in the Yankees Museum presented by Bank of America, where media can tour the museum and hold rare Yankees artifacts. Following the full program of activities, Spanish language media will be treated to a catered dinner from Legends Hospitality, featuring classic Latin fare as curated by our newest chef, Dominican native Carlos Monegro.

In pregame ceremonies that evening, the 2023 winners of the Yankees’ Hispanic Heritage Community Achievement Awards will be honored, and Aaron Judge will receive recognition for being the Yankees’ 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

All Spanish language media attending the game that evening will receive a New Era Yankees cap with the flag of their country of heritage embroidered on the side.

Other elements of the Yankees’ annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will include the Yankees’ Sports Management Mentoring Program hosting an event with students from the Hispanic Federation’s CREAR Futuros Program, Latin-inspired food items available to fans at Yankee Stadium, and a unique ticket offer in which fans can recognize their Latin-American heritage with a New Era Yankees cap emblazoned with their homeland’s flag.

On September 15, the Yankees’ Sport Management Mentoring Program will host a group of college students from the Hispanic Federation’s CREAR Futuros (Believe in Your Future) Program, which serves as a model for Latino college success and completion. CREAR Futuros encourages at-risk Latino college students to complete college by providing them with a culturally and linguistically competent “community of care,” including peer mentorship, student support services, work-study opportunities, leadership training and much more. Yankees employees will speak with the students to offer advice and answer questions as the students work toward completing their degrees and entering the workforce.

The Yankees will again bestow their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Community Achievement Awards to individuals and organizations making a profound difference in the lives of our community. Recipients will be highlighted on Yankees social media platforms and recognized in a pregame on-field ceremony on September 21, prior to the team’s 7:05 p.m. game vs. Toronto. This year’s honorees will enjoy the game as special guests in the Judge’s Chambers. The honorees are:

New York City Department of Youth & Community Development (www.nyc.gov/dycd) invests in a network of community-based organizations and programs to alleviate the effects of poverty and to provide opportunities for New Yorkers and communities to flourish. DYCD supports New York City youth and their families by funding a wide range of high-quality youth and community development programs, including: After School, Community Development, Family Support, Literacy Services, General Youth Services and Youth Workforce Development.

(www.nyc.gov/dycd) invests in a network of community-based organizations and programs to alleviate the effects of poverty and to provide opportunities for New Yorkers and communities to flourish. DYCD supports New York City youth and their families by funding a wide range of high-quality youth and community development programs, including: After School, Community Development, Family Support, Literacy Services, General Youth Services and Youth Workforce Development. Renaissance Youth Center (www.renaissanceyouth.org) empowers at-risk inner-city youth to fully maximize their potential as productive and responsible members of society by offering dynamic, team-building education, music, and civic engagement programs. This is accomplished while instilling the importance of self and community growth. While RYC’s primary focus is teaching youth new skills, they also emphasize developing young people’s social skills through mentoring, interacting with their families, getting involved in their educational goals, and engaging them in positive activities that support teamwork and community building.

(www.renaissanceyouth.org) empowers at-risk inner-city youth to fully maximize their potential as productive and responsible members of society by offering dynamic, team-building education, music, and civic engagement programs. This is accomplished while instilling the importance of self and community growth. While RYC’s primary focus is teaching youth new skills, they also emphasize developing young people’s social skills through mentoring, interacting with their families, getting involved in their educational goals, and engaging them in positive activities that support teamwork and community building. International Baseball Little League (IBL on Instagram) was founded in the Bronx and celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 30. It serves children ages 6-18 who reside in the community around the site of the original Yankee Stadium. Over its two decades, IBL’s teams have won numerous national and international tournaments, and 14 of its players have gone on to professional baseball, including three players who have become Major Leaguers.

Additionally, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Yankee Stadium’s food service provider, Legends Hospitality, is highlighting three Latin-inspired menu items, which were newly created for the 2023 season. Photos may be found here.

Bronx Burrito (Section 314): Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, beef barbacoa, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo and choice of Melinda’s hot sauce packets

Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, beef barbacoa, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo and choice of Melinda’s hot sauce packets Veggie Bronx Burrito (Section 314): Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, fried sweet plantains, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo, and choice of Melinda’s hot sauce packets

Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, fried sweet plantains, rice and beans, salsa verde, chipotle mayo, and choice of Melinda’s hot sauce packets Prickly Pear Margarita (Section 318): Hornitos Tequila, prickly pear juice, simple syrup, lime

Fans looking to attend games while honoring their Hispanic heritage can take part in a special ticket offer during the September 19-24 homestand. As part of the “Rep Your Flag” program, fans can purchase tickets for these games and receive a New Era Yankees cap co-branded with the Latin American flag of their choice on the side and the interlocking NY in the flag’s colors. Options include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela. Fans may visit www.yankees.com/heritage for information in English or click here for information in Spanish.

To learn more about these and other events and initiatives, fans may visit the team’s official Spanish language website, www.yankeesbeisbol.com, and click on the special Hispanic Heritage Month section. Current information on all Hispanic initiatives may be found on the Yankees’ Spanish language Facebook page (www.facebook.com/yankeesbeisbol), Twitter page (@Yankees_beisbol) and Instagram page (@Yankeesbeisbol).

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports