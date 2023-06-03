Yankees vs. Dodgers – Can’t Get Any Better Than This!

Mookie Betts 4-4 with 2 homers tonight - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dodgers vs. Yankees. It has a high-class nostalgic ring to it. The history of these two teams facing each other over the years is a big part of baseball lore. First, it was cross-town rivalries between New York and Brooklyn. Then it traveled west 3000 miles to California. They have met 82 times, 66 times in the World Series, and 16 times in the regular season. The Yankees lead in total wins 45–37. In sixteen regular season games, they are at eight wins apiece.

The Yankees, 34-24 and third in the AL East come to LA looking to take advantage of a banged-up and somewhat shaky Dodger pitching staff. While the Dodgers, 34-23 and tied for first in the NL West, hope to continue their winning ways at home. They are 19-8 at home and 15-15 on the road.

Yankee starter Luis Severino got off to a horrendous start in the first inning. He threw thirty-four pitches, giving up six runs on eight hits. Two were home runs. He only gave up one more hit in the third inning though it was another home run.

Giving Clayton Kershaw a six-run lead in the first inning at Dodger Stadium is like giving Usain Bolt a 50-meter head start in a 100-meter race! Kershaw did give up two solo home runs, one to Josh Donaldson in the second inning and one to Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth. Those two hitting home runs must be a good feeling for the Yankees. Both combined to play only eighteen games for the Yankees this year. They accounted for all the Yankee’s runs when Donaldson hit his second bomb in the ninth inning. These are two big bats the Yankees need big time for the rest of the season.

The big gun for the Dodgers was Mookie Betts, who went 4-4 with a walk and two solo home runs, both on the first pitch. Max Muncy added a two-run home run in the first inning, and J.D. Martinez a solo 413′ shot to the center field pavilion. Martinez now has hit in sixteen straight games.

But let’s face it, Kershaw is the big star for the Dodgers in this classic meeting. He left with an 8-2 lead and a line of seven innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk, nine strikeouts, and two home runs. It is the first time he has beaten the Yankees in his career.

The attendance for tonight was 52,534, the eighth sell-out and highest attendance of the season. Guess what? There are two more games to play between these two powerhouses!

