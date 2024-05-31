Yankees Win 8-3 In Anaheim In Laugher

Juan Soto, 2021 NL LatinoMVP, seals the deal for Yankees on Thursday night in Anaheim against Angels - Image Credit: MLB

ANAHEIM, CA — Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest MLB stadium, and Angels Stadium is number six. The distance between the two Stadiums is close, 31.7 miles. But culturally, they are a million miles apart. Dodger Stadium takes on a Latino vibe that includes the food, music, people who go to the games, and those who work there.

Conversely, Angel Stadium takes on a Country Western style, from the music played before, during, and after the game to the food they serve. The fans are predominantly white middle to upper-class conservative Americans. There are exceptions, though. This three-game set with the Yankees at Angel Stadium took on a “New York State Of Mind” vibe as the building shook from the loud and enthusiastic Yankee fan base.

Tonight, the Angels scored first on a 406-foot home run into the left field seats by catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

The lead didn’t last long because of a walk to Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, (2021 National League LatinoMVP) followed by a 433-foot bomb by Aaron Judge that cleared both bullpens in deep left-center field, his eighteenth home run of the year, tying him with Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Oriole’s Gunner Henderson for the major league lead.

Angel’s starter, Patrick Sandoval, pitched well enough for a win. He left with six innings pitched, two hits, two runs, three walks, seven strikeouts, and one home run. He threw 102 pitches, 59 for strikes. He was relieved by “submarine ball” pitcher Adam Cimber. He promptly walked the first batter he faced, gave up a single, then walked the next three batters. He was relieved by José Suarez, Naguanagua, Venezuela, who gave up a bases-clearing triple to Juan Soto.

Yankee’s starter Carlos Rodón (2021 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year), pitched well and left the game with a linen of six innings pitched, three hits, three runs, one walk, five strikeouts, and one home run. Rodón threw 87 pitches, 58 for strikes, and improved his record to 7-2 for the year.

Final score: 8-3 Yankees. The Yankees are now 4-2 on this West Coast road trip. Their next stop is a three-game series in San Francisco this weekend. The Angels will try to regroup as they also head north for a three-game weekend series in Seattle.

